Kindle Paperwhite Cyber Monday Deal: Lowest Price Ever for $95 … – Business Insider

Cyber Monday is finally here, which means tech items from TVs to Apple products are now discounted at all-time lows.

If you’re the kind of person who prefers the convenience of an e-reader (or if there’s someone on your holiday shopping list who does), then you’ll want to take advantage of this Cyber Monday deal on Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite.

For Cyber Monday, Amazon has discounted its 2021 Kindle Paperwhite to $95. For context, the Paperwhite came down to $100 during Prime Day earlier this year, so you’ll be getting the e-reader for its lowest price ever.

The waterproof Kindle Paperwhite stands as one of the best e-readers of 2022. It features a 6.8-inch display with adjustable lighting, a thin, lightweight design that makes it highly portable, and a warm light feature that changes the screen from white to amber to be easier on the eyes.

On top of it all, the Paperwhite has incredible battery life and 8 gigs of internal storage (there’s a 16-gig option, too). This means you can go between charges longer and bring along more reading material. It’s also compatible with Kindle Unlimited, which grants access to millions of downloadable books and audiobooks.

