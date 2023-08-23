Cardano: the new update of 2023 – The Cryptonomist









By Stefania Stimolo – 24 Jan 2023

The new Cardano Improvement Proposal 30 (CIP 30) is a network update that facilitates interaction with Web2 platforms, such as Amazon, so that it would increase ADA adoption.

Summary

The year 2023 is off to a great start for Cardano with the new Improvement Proposal 30 (CIP 30), which would lead to an increase in ADA adoption.

In essence, the upgrade would enable the creation of a web-based communication bridge that facilitates interaction between Cardano wallets and Web2 platforms, such as Amazon.

All this becomes possible through the use of JavaScript code, which would be integrated into web pages. Not only that, the new CIP-30 would enable ADA wallets to gain new functionality, expanding their capabilities and attracting potential users.

New developments on the horizon for Cardano then, which continues to confirm the significant growth of its ecosystem that has more than 4,800 smart contracts on its network and more than 1,000 projects currently in development on its blockchain.

Over the weekend, Cardano’s network apparently suffered a brief outage that appears to have been self-recovered within minutes and automatically by the network itself.

Demonstrating the value of decentralization, Cardano creator Charles Hoskinson made a comment on Twitter:

This weekend showed the value of self-healing, fully decentralized networks. A cascade of node stalls can recover and continue operation without noticeable disruption. That's a truly resilient system and one that will continue to evolve and thrive in the years to come

— Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) January 23, 2023



Speaking of Hoskinson, it is also inevitable to describe his latest events regarding his interest in CoinDesk. The creator of ADA had commented last week that he had just noticed that the magazine was for sale.

You know, I just realized that Coindesk is for sale. pic.twitter.com/QqmBPOClpu

— Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) January 19, 2023



Hoskinson himself was also later quoted by other news outlets about his potential purchase of CoinDesk.

Cardano blockchain co-founder Charles Hoskinson is considering buying crypto news service CoinDesk to revamp it into a mix of a news and community site https://t.co/xtXQ4BX1Pi

— Bloomberg (@business) January 19, 2023



The eighth-largest crypto by market capitalization, Cardano, followed the general bullish trend of recent days, with the price of ADA rising from $0.33 to $0.38.

The real and first pump of the year for ADA, however, occurred on the very day of 8 January, when ADA rose from $0.27 to $0.34.

At the time of writing, ADA’s market cap is over $13 billion and its dominance in the crypto market is 1.24%.

Graduated in Marketing and Communication, Stefania is an explorer of innovative opportunities. She started out as a Sales Assistant for e-commerce, and in 2016 she began to develop a passion for the digital world, initially in the Network Marketing sector, where she discovered and became passionate about the ideals behind Bitcoin and Blockchain technology, which lead her to work as a copywriter and translator for ICO projects and blogs, and organize introductory courses.

