As the crypto market starts to consolidate, most of the big coins have been in the red for the past 48 hours and more. Binance Coin (BNB) and TRON (TRX) are top among the coins that have slid by a significant percentage this morning, while their competitors, Bitgert (BRISE) and Centcex (CENX), have also tumbled a bit today.
As of writing, Binance Coin (BNB) was 6.3% down in the past 24 hours as of writing to trade at $330, while TRON (TRX) was 2% down during the same period. But Bitgert (BRISE) and Centcex (CENX) have been doing quite well, with just a small decline in terms of price.
Over the last few months, the number of Binance Coin (BNB) and TRON (TRX) investors buying and accumulating Centcex (CENX) and Bitgert (BRISE) has been increasing rapidly. This is mainly because of the huge profits these coins promise.
But there are many other factors that are making more Binance and TRON investors buy Bitgert and Centcex today. Here are the 4 main factors:
The Bitgert roadmap V2 is a major reason why a lot of crypto investors are buying BRISE in large volumes. There are many exciting products that this roadmap has delivered, like the Bitgert exchange, but more disruptive ones are coming up soon. The Centcex team is also delivering its roadmap plus the many products and projects exponentially. These roadmaps are attracting a lot of Binance Coin (BNB) and TRON (TRX) investors.
This goes to the Bitgert project, which is launching multiple partnerships. Tens of partnerships, which are basically projects on the Brise chain, have been launched. These partnerships are growing the exposure and the adoption of the Brise chain. This means an explosive BRISE price, which is something that Binance and TRON investors love about this project.
Both Bitgert and Centcex have been listed on multiple tier-2 exchanges, although BRISE is already on KuCoin, a tier-1 exchange. The Brise coin has been listed on multiple exchanges, which is attracting a lot of Binance and TRON holders. The expected listing of $BRISE on another tier-1 exchange is attracting a lot of investors.
The other reason many Binance Coin (BNB) and TRON (TRX) holders are buying Bitgert is the zero gas fee BRC20 chain, which is also more scalable than these blockchains. The growing mass adoption of this blockchain is attracting these investors.
