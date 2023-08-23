3 goofiest Valorant crosshairs you can download right now with codes – Dexerto









Valorant’s crosshair update gives players more flexibility than ever to change their crosshair, and players are getting incredibly creative with the new customization options. Maybe a little too creative.

Valorant has always had its fair share of crosshair options, allowing players to create their own ideal sights. However, Valorant’s updated crosshair system puts the old one to shame.

Before, there were some basic shapes to choose from along with options to determine the crosshair’s color, thickness, and transparency. Now, creative players can make unique designs all their own and share them with the world.

While some are using this system to make sights that fit their playstyle or copy their favorite pro’s setup, others are having fun with the system and stretching the bounds of what’s possible with a simple crosshair.

Valorant is an inherently competitive game. People take ranked very seriously, and many Valorant players are there purely for a high-skill, competitive experience. But there’s room to have fun for those who want to find it.

This new crosshair system has given creative Valorant players a method of customization, and a way to share it! Below are some of the most creative and goofy crosshair setups you can find, along with their codes so you give them a try.

For those looking to smite down their enemies with heavenly wrath, this (cross)hair is the option for you. Twitter user and Valorant caster @cozyjozie put together a video where she decimates her competition using this unorthodox setup.

the god CROSShair hits different 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GQ8SW1yQRx

This creation really puts the cross in crosshair, and boasts a fair amount of usability while still being a pretty goofy option.

The code for this crosshair is 0;p;0;P;u;000000FF;h;0;f;0;0t;5;0v;13;0g;1;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

This crosshair selection takes advantage of Valorant’s bloom settings to make it look like you’re literally chewing through the competition.

Twitter user @punsandbunsgg posted a video showing this crosshair in action.

I made a VALORANT crosshair that let’s you nom nom your enemies 🤤 pic.twitter.com/GRvUrUfDwW

If you’re a hungry competitor and want clear optics in close range, the nom nom crosshair is for you. It doesn’t perform too well at long range, but does just fine up close.

The code for this crosshair is 0;P;0t;10;0l;0;0v;2;0g;1;0o;0;0e;0.168;1t;8;1l;10;1v;0;1g;1;1o;17;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

Perhaps the most inventive of the bunch is the nerd crosshair. First, you give other Agents a quick makeover with a pair of spectacles. Then, you take them out of the game.

Twitter user @whoisjioon put in some serious work with this crosshair, and also had some fun interactions with his teammates using this multipurpose setup.

Introducing the world’s first Nerd Crosshair🤓 pic.twitter.com/xmQ6NmO0KA

Not only is this the most usable of the bunch with a dot at the center of your screen, it’s also produced some incredibly fun screenshots of the Valorant roster with a pair of dorky glasses.

The crosshair update is the best in Valorant history pic.twitter.com/4MpZ5XaHcd

The code for this crosshair is 0;s;1;P;c;8;t;2;o;1;d;1;b;1;a;0.462;f;0;0t;10;0l;14;0v;0;0g;1;0o;5;0a;0.308;0f;0;1t;1;1l;6;1v;0;1g;1;1o;18;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;d;0

If you’re wondering how to get these crosshairs and use them yourself, it’s a quick and easy process.

In the options menu under the crosshair section, there’s an option to import a crosshair profile code. Input any of the codes in this guide and you’ll have the crosshair to use for yourself! There are also tons of customization options if you want to make your own.

These crosshairs may not give you a competitive advantage, but they’re a fun way to express yourself and have a good time in Valorant.

