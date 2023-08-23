What's Coming To Disney+ In May 2023 (US) – What's On Disney Plus – What's On Disney Plus









May is going to be another bumper month of new original and classic content on Disney+ for subscribers in the United States, with a brand new season of “Star Wars: Visions” and much more.

NOTE – This list isn’t complete and will be updated with new additions as they are announced. The list is also subject to change. Content may vary depending on your country, and this list is based on the USA’s release schedule.



Here is the full rundown:

Told with a modern sensibility, A SMALL LIGHT tells the remarkable true story of secretary Miep Gies (Bel Powley), who was a young, carefree and opinionated woman – at a time when opinions got you killed – when her boss, Otto Frank (Liev Schreiber), asked her to help hide his family from the Nazis during WWII. Without hesitation, Miep agreed. For the next two years, she and her daring and devoted husband Jan (Joe Cole), with several other everyday heroes, watched over the Frank, van Pels and Pfeffer families hiding in the secret annex.

A life once filled with parties and pints, the series details how Miep’s life changed the moment she said “yes.” From daily food runs to scrounging for ration coupons to selling beloved heirlooms, it took countless selfless sacrifices. In the end, it was Miep who found Anne Frank’s diary and preserved it so that she and Otto could later share it with the world to ensure it served as a testament for generations to come.



For the first time, global superstar Ed Sheeran opens the doors to a definitive and searingly honest view into his private life as he explores the universal themes that inspire his music. This series follows Ed after he learns of life-changing news and reveals his hardships and triumphs during the most challenging period of his life. Blending exclusive, never-before-seen personal archive, present-day actuality, authentic interviews with his wife and loved ones, and intimate performances in cinematic locations, the series widens the lens to unearth what Sheeran thinks of the world, of himself and his music, as well as showcases a decade of hits enjoyed by subscribers around the world.



Jeremy Renner and his best friend Rory make their first-ever trip ever to India, where they rebuild a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility for Uva Jagriti Sansthan, a nonprofit organization trying to deliver clean, drinkable water to communities across India. Jeremy wants to provide mobile water filtration to multiple communities and schools so they can drink groundwater that is currently non-potable. He and an elite team of local fabricators repurpose a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility that can travel to local communities and filter and clean existing groundwater rather than the communities trucking in clean water. Then, they deliver the mobile water treatment facility with the help of his “Mission: Impossible” co-star, Indian movie superstar Anil Kapoor.

Eureka and Bog get paired up for a class project; when Murphy feels left out during a ski day, Eureka figures out a way everyone gets to take part in the fun.

Following on the Emmy Award-nominated success of “Star Wars: Visions,” the newest volume will continue to push the boundaries of “Star Wars” storytelling, with nine new shorts from 9 studios from around the globe. Employing the most captivating animation styles from a variety of countries and cultures, the second volume offers a dynamic new perspective on the storied mythos of Star Wars.

The shorts included in “Star Wars: Visions” Volume 2 were created by the following international animation studios: El Guiri (Spain), Cartoon Saloon (Ireland), Punkrobot (Chile), Aardman (United Kingdom), Studio Mir (South Korea) Studio La Cachette (France), 88 Pictures (India), D’art Shtajio (Japan), and Triggerfish (South Africa). D’Art Shtajio’s short was created in collaboration with Lucasfilm Ltd. (United States).

Set during The High Republic era, the animated series follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way.

The UK hasn’t had a king for nearly three-quarters of a century, until now…

His Majesty King Charles III is inarguably among the most renowned and media-scrutinized public figures in the world, but at the same time, one of the least understood. Once the longest-serving heir to the British throne, the King prepares for his official coronation in May while adjusting to a vastly different spotlight as sovereign. Is the world prepared to distinguish the man from his public persona?

A rare view into the real Charles, “Charles: In His Own Words” traces back to the beginning, revealing the formative events that have influenced the man, former Prince and the King he was destined to be. From the creators of the acclaimed National Geographic Documentary Film “Diana: In Her Own Words”, this unique portrait of a monarch sifts through a treasure trove of rare, unheard and never-before-seen archival material to tell the definitive and surprising story of Charles through his very own words and those who’ve known him best.

Live the “Disney Intertwined Live” experience! The show includes the original songs “Donde voy” and “Convénceme”, covers from the ’90s such as “Keep Living Without Your Love”, a selection of songs from the musical “Freaky Friday: A New Musical” and musical hits of the moment such as “Tacones Rojos” and “Vivir Así”.



A deep dive into the uncharted world of the Florida panther. It’s a race against time to reveal the natural history of an icon surviving in an ancient ecosystem.

No episode details have been provided

“The Muppets Mayhem” follows The Electric Mayhem Band — Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet — on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora Singh (Singh), the old-school Muppet band comes face-to-face with the current day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album.



When bears, wolves and foxes are your only neighbours, life can be pretty lonely. Add minus-60-degree days and a constant battle for the most basic necessities, and you have the daily challenges of people who live in remote corners of Alaska. This series takes viewers deep into an Alaskan winter to meet tough, resilient residents as they try to stay one step ahead of storms and man-eating beasts to survive the season. When the closest neighbour is more than 300 miles away, these Alaskans subsist solely on what is hunted and foraged. They catch fish for currency in bartering for supplies, or use their packs of sled dogs for transportation. Also highlighted is a time of year not always part of what viewers see in Alaska: spring! Ice is breaking, animals are waking, and residents face new tests before deep cold returns.

“Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa” is back for more wild adventures in the Sunshine State; the stellar team of vets and animal care experts at ZooTampa are devoted to an exotic cast of animals, from African elephants to Florida panthers and Cuban iguanas.

“Crater” is the story of Caleb Channing (Russell-Bailey), who was raised on a lunar mining colony and is about to be permanently relocated to an idyllic faraway planet following the death of his father (Mescudi). But before leaving, to fulfill his dad’s last wish, he and his three best friends, Dylan (Barratt), Borney (Hong) and Marcus (Boyce), and a new arrival from Earth, Addison (Grace), hijack a rover for one final adventure on a journey to explore a mysterious crater.

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero. Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May, under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark. Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine, but when the Vulture emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is a broken man after he loses everything including his job and fiancée. Just when his life is at its lowest, he becomes host to an alien symbiote which results in extraordinary superpowers – transforming him into Venom. Will these powers be enough for this new lethal protector to defeat great evil forces, especially against the far stronger and more weaponized symbiote rival, Riot?

No episode details have been provided

Super Heroes Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.

At Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital in rural Georgia, longtime friends Dr Hodges and Dr Ferguson own and operate a bustling veterinary clinic that treats animals of all shapes and sizes.

Paris Johnson and her best friends form the We-B-Girlz skate crew, determined to show and prove they have the hottest skate routines on the planet.

No episode details have been provided

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang, “American Born Chinese” tells the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his home life. When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods.



Our two tiny troublemakers are back, with even wilder and crazier adventures! In their big city park, Chip and Dale are as eager as ever to increase their acorn stash. But their tumultuous dynamic makes it hard for things to ever go right. Along with Pluto, Donald, and even more Disney characters, the world’s favorite chipmunk duo take on a brand-new chunk of trouble!

Kiff’s thirst for life takes her on countless adventures through their city alongside her best friend, Barry.

Spidey teams up with Ghost-Spider and Miles Morales to make up the Spidey Team, with some assistance from Spidey’s comical but loyal Spider-bot, Trace.

On season two of “Disney Intertwined,” Marco gets to travel through time and transports from the ’90s straight into 2021, thanks to the bracelet. Fascinated by the new world he sees before his eyes; Marco is determined to remain in 2021 with Allegra. Meanwhile, the three women in the Sharp family — Cocó, Caterina and Allegra — receive an offer for their play, “Light Years,” that they can’t refuse, but they find that this project will be difficult to carry out because several past revelations from 1994 were never resolved. Marco, determined to help the Sharp women, also searches for answers as to why the bracelet took him to 2021 and learnsthat this magical object, that allows time travel, also carries an unknown danger.

From Oscar-winning filmmakers Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, “Wild Life” follows conservationist Kris Tompkins on an epic, decades-spanning love story as wild as the landscapes she dedicated her life to protecting. After falling in love in mid-life, Kris and the outdoorsman and entrepreneur Doug Tompkins left behind the world of the massively successful outdoor brands they’d helped pioneer — Patagonia, The North Face, and Esprit — and turned their attention to a visionary effort to create National Parks throughout Chile and Argentina. “Wild Life” chronicles the highs and lows of their journey to effect the largest private land donation in history.



Bo and his fire engine best friend, Flash, team up with their first responder friends to help others in their community with problems.

In this first installment of the series, which was nominated for eight Academy Awards® including Best Picture and won four, archeologist-adventurer Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) is tasked by Army Intelligence to track down an invaluable staff that is the key to locating the Ark of the Covenant, which is being sought by the Nazis.

After fleeing a nightclub shooting and being dropped out of an abandoned plane, Professor Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford), singer Willie Scott (Kate Capshaw) and 12-year-old Short Round (Ke Huy Quan) find themselves in a starving Indian village who blame their plight on the loss of three mystical stones that have always brought the village prosperity. Jones vows to return the stolen rocks — which brings him and his unlikely cohorts face-to-face with a deadly cult.

There’s nothing more exciting than trying to keep up with the Joneses in “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.” Indy’s Nazi enemies are back and have kidnapped his father, Professor Henry Jones, Sr. (Sean Connery), in their effort to locate the sacred Holy Grail. Following a trail from America to Venice to the deserts of the Middle East, it’s up to Indy (Harrison Ford) to save his father, save the Grail and save the day in this non-stop, action-packed adventure the whole family will treasure.

Famed archaeologist/adventurer Dr. Henry Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) is called back into action when he becomes entangled in a Soviet plot to uncover the secret behind mysterious artifacts known as the Crystal Skulls.

At the dawn of the 20th century, Indiana Jones (Sean Patrick Flanery) discovered the world. From globetrotting family expeditions as a 9-year-old to the battlefields of World War I as a teenager, Indy’s experiences shaped the heroic, whip-cracking archaeologist he would become. At every turn, Indy encounters history in the making, meeting true-life activists, soldiers, writers, artists, and thinkers who helped influence the world we live in today.

NOTE – This list isn’t complete and will be updated with new additions as they are announced. The list is also subject to change. Content may vary depending on your country, and this list is based on the US release schedule.

What are you looking forward to watching on Disney+ in May?



source







