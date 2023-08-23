Save 51% on this refurbished Microsoft tablet and stay on top of your … – Mashable









TL;DR: As of Jan. 28, you can pick up a refurbished Microsoft Surface Go (Intel Pentium Gold, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) for just $266.99 — that’s 51% less than buying it new.

How are your New Year’s resolutions coming along? If you’re having a hard time, you’d be surprised how much a tablet can help you stay on track. For instance, if you hoped to be more organized in 2023, tablets are an easy place to keep your calendar and to-do lists close. Dreaming of fitting in more self-care? Install a meditation app, or maybe just add Netflix to take a little break with a binge-watch session.

If you’re in need of a tablet, but don’t want to break the bank, a refurbished model is an excellent option. And if you’d had your eye on a Windows tablet, this Microsoft Surface Go 1 Intel Premium Gold, on sale now for 51% off the usual price, of $266.99, could be a great pick.

Let the Microsoft Surface Go Intel Premium Gold help you stay on top of it all. It’s powerful and portable, equipped with a full-body magnesium alloy construction and a 1.6GHz Intel Premium Gold processor that’s powerful and fanless. Its 10-inch full HD display lets you browse websites, navigate your must-have apps, and binge your go-to shows. The 8GB of RAM lets you run multiple apps at the same time so that you can multitask, too.

With 128GB of storage, there’s plenty of room to save important files and download new apps right on your device. There’s a front-facing camera that has an infrared sensor that supports login with Windows Hello. WiFi protocols and Bluetooth 4.1 keep you connected, and a USB-C port sets this tablet apart from the others, offering power delivery when needed.

Hailing from 2018, this refurbished silver Microsoft Surface Go Intel Premium Gold is currently on sale for $266.99, 51% off the usual price, for a limited time.

