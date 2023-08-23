The crypto Aptos is tempting PancakeSwap – The Cryptonomist









FBI: Bitcoin hackers from North Korea can cash in over $40 million

Get Ready for the Coolest Party: Bored Ape Yacht Club at NFT Fest Lugano!

Authentic Parmigiano Reggiano is now blockchain certified

Cardano tops the list of crypto projects with most developer participation: followed by Kusama and Polkadot

Singapore publishes new framework for regulating stablecoins

Latest news on crypto regulation: Binance is reconsidering its European presence

France updates its crypto regulation in line with the MiCA

Ripple: the SEC case against crypto securities resumes

FBI: Bitcoin hackers from North Korea can cash in over $40 million

PancakeSwap announces implementation of protection against Mev bots and Ethereum price manipulation

OneCoin fraud: presentation of new book canceled over death threats

Monero: What is the CryptoNote protocol?

Get Ready for the Coolest Party: Bored Ape Yacht Club at NFT Fest Lugano!

Years of Success: International and Largest Baltic Developers Conference “Build Stuff” Returns to Vilnius on November 15-17th, 2023

Next Block Expo Returns to Berlin – Leading Blockchain Event to be Held on December 4-5th, 2023 at CineStar CUBIX, Alexanderplatz.

Cryptosphere: Your Place of Knowledge

SingularityNET: in-depth interview with the crypto-related AI project

STEPN: interview with the NFT company that pays you to walk

The Graph: interview with the crypto project to talk about Dapps and DeFi

“I hope both CBDCs and independent stablecoins can cohabitate”, interview with Maker DAO

Elon Musk and his love for Dogecoin on Twitter: what does the multibillionaire have in mind for the future of the social platform?

Crypto News: market cap of major mining companies falls by $2.8 billion in one month

Bitcoin news: rumors of alleged BlackRock connection to $3 billion crypto-wallet denied, Gemini exchange is the owner

Tether and Lugano together to expand adoption of the city’s stablecoin

Crypto wallet over $3 billion in Bitcoin: could BlackRock be involved?

Bitcoin price analysis after the latest dump: are we going for $20,000 or $30,000 USD?

The forecasting of Blockstream CEO Adam Back: Bitcoin will surpass $100,000 before the halving of 2024

Bitcoin in the classroom: El Salvador’s youth learn how to send BTC

Vitalik Buterin sends $1M in ETH to Coinbase: what will be the impact on the price of Ethereum (ETH)?

News: SEC may approve Ethereum ETFs

Before the price collapse of Ethereum, a crypto whale sold of $41 million worth of ETH

Understanding Ethereum gas fees: Visa’s innovative approach to on-chain crypto transactions

Crypto News: market cap of major mining companies falls by $2.8 billion in one month

An official in China has been sentenced to life in prison on charges of Bitcoin mining and bribery

Latest Bitcoin Mining News: a single miner receives the 6.25 BTC prize using only 1PH of hashrate

Tether (USDT): legal and crypto mining news

Crypto Report: an in-depth analysis of the world of stablecoins

High inflation in Argentina leads people to increasingly consider a stablecoin-based economy

Tether announces withdrawal from Omni layer and two other blockchains due to lack of demand

Bank of America releases its views on PayPal’s stablecoin

Crypto news and market analysis of Stellar (XLM), Cosmos (ATOM) and Binance Coin (BNB)

Crypto news and price analysis for Kaspa (KAS), Shiba inu (SHIB) and Bancor (BNT)

Crypto news and prices of Iota (MIOTA), Alpaca and Polygon (MATIC)

News and price analysis for the crypto assets The Graph (GRT) Arbitrum (ARB) and Monero (XMR)

In this article we will look at what news is most relevant for the crypto assets Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA) and The Sandbox (SAND).

A chain explorer of the Binance Coin (BNB) crypto was liquidated for $30 million on the Venus protocol

Crypto news: Binance invests $5 million in Curve DAO (CRV) to support protocol

Revenue analysis of L1 blockchains: Ethereum and Tron dominate volumes thanks to crypto Pepe

Crypto news: Binance invests $10 million in DeFi Radiant platform after success with BNB Chain

Algorand: the crypto crash leads AlgoFi to shut down the platform

Logan Paul says he is working to compensate investors from the failure of the NFT “Crypto Zoo” project, but after 8 months there is still no refund in sight

$158 million funding for blockchain development companies and a metaverse developer

McDonald’s Singapore gives away Grimace NFTs developed on Polygon

OpenSea switches to optional fees for NFT creators from 31 August

NFTs: Philippine law enforcement warns citizens about risks associated with “play-to-earn” game Axie infinity

Crypto news: Elrond, now MultiversX, opens registration for its xDay Hackathon

Google Play embraces the crypto and NFT revolution: new opportunities for apps and games

Axie Infinity: crypto not to-the-moon yet after launch in Apple’s App Store

$158 million funding for blockchain development companies and a metaverse developer

McDonald’s Hong Kong: the launch of McNuggets land in The Sandbox (SAND)

Sella bank exposes itself to Web3 with a metaverse initiative

Metaverse report: The Nemesis and Sandbox among the best Web3 virtual worlds

Polygon along with Warner Music Group launch Web3 and music program

NFT art sales on the rise: the ETH chain is first with $85.43 million in sales

New Discoveries Unveil the True Identity of Leonardo Da Vinci and the Authentic Nature of His Works, Paving the Way for Exclusive NFT Collection

Mattia Cuttini’s new NFT solo art exhibition coming soon

Warren Buffett warns of “another pandemic,” predicting it could be “worse than COVID-19”

Thailand: proposed donation of 10,000 BAHT in CBDC for each citizen

Robert Kiyosaki’s positive forecasting on silver

Mastercard CBDC Partner Program also sees collaboration with Ripple (XRP)

Mastercard CBDC Partner Program also sees collaboration with Ripple (XRP)

The foundation of the crypto Stellar has invested in MoneyGram

Ripple (XRP) unveils its crypto solution for a CBDC at the Bank of New Zealand

Russia: 13 banks will test the CBDC

Bybit: the crypto-exchange launches Wealth Management to offer investment strategies

Coinbase (COIN): the stock of the cryptocurrency exchange falls

Metamask airdrop: all the info

Coinbase vs SEC: the crypto company seeks a full dismissal of the case

How to use Solidity from Ethereum

Ethereum: how do smart contracts work?

What exactly is a smart contract?

2021 could be the year of NFTs

Bybit: the crypto-exchange launches Wealth Management to offer investment strategies

Coinbase (COIN): the stock of the cryptocurrency exchange falls

Coinbase vs SEC: the crypto company seeks a full dismissal of the case

Negative news on Binance, but BNB holds up

Continuously losing money in the Crypto Market? A 20-year trader share his ways to profit

How to buy, sell and create NFTs on OpenSea. The ultimate guide

How Compound works for lending with cryptocurrencies

Crypto gadgets: new physical device for tracking cryptocurrencies

Metamask airdrop: all the info

Bitcoin Beach: the wallet project born in El Salvador expands.

LaLiga Names Divi Official Crypto Wallet for MENA, SEA, & China, in World’s First for a Football League

How to configure a MetaMask wallet

By George Michael Belardinelli – 21 Oct 2022

Aptos is the new token that is making inroads, and not without criticism, in the crypto world and has caught the attention of the DEX PancakeSwap.

Summary

Aptos (APT) was launched today on the major exchanges and immediately collapsed. On Binance, APT went from $59.39 to less than $7 in a matter of minutes.

According to CoinGecko it made minus 41% from its launch price ($13.73).

On Binance (which accounts for 50% of trading) – 90% from the high recorded in the first session.

APT’s Twitter announcement to airdrop 20 million tokens on its platform did not please its community.

“The Aptos foundation has provided early network participants with APT Tokens. If you are eligible to claim, you will receive an email from [email protected] in the next few hours.”

This was the 19 October tweet that opened the floodgates to a series of criticisms on the social network.

The criticisms that have been made are mostly about misleading advertising, lack of transparency, and a huge allocation of VC tokens.

The more secure and scalable blockchain, as was promoted by Aptos itself in the launch campaign, has not lived up to expectations.

Until just before the launch nothing was known about how the token works, quantity issued or validation methods, in essence the tokenomics were nonexistent and this had forced the foundation to try to put a patch on it within hours of the launch that only served to make investors even more infuriated.

Another thing that was not liked at all is that 49% of the tokens were distributed in pre-launch to developers and private investors (Andreessen Horowitz $200 million and FTX $150 million).

Well-known cryptocurrency investor Miles Deutsche pointed out:

“Uniswap Labs is worth 1.66 billion

Aptos is worth 4 billion

About two billion dollars

Neither chain has performed any transactions on the core network but is worth more than DeFi protocol # 1.”

“Aptos is broken.

Aptos launched today October 17, 2022 at 14:22:40 however, Aptos currently has a lower tps than Bitcoin and most of the Tokens are staking or ready to be dumped on retail investors.

Curious? Discussion below.”

This is what was brought to attention by Paradigm Engineer #420 on Twitter.

Also, as reported by journalist Colin Wu, a bug in the airdrop system allowed some malicious users to get more Tokens than they expected due to a “Sybil” attack.

The user allegedly sold 189,567 APTs on Binance, dropping the price to $13.

The FTX exchange, on the other hand, encountered problems not in the buying phase but with the selling of the token for those investors who were planning to do so.

The action is temporarily halted and FTX developers are working hard to fix the problem as communicated in a note.

The Cobie podcast tweeted:

“How can there be a spot market if [the people] don’t know what the issuance schedule or the total supply of coins is?”

He was echoed shortly thereafter by Hassan Bassiri, vice president of Arca (a crypto investment firm):

“The amazing thing about this Aptos mat is that every CEX [centralized exchange] is listing it in 24 hours [and] yet you can’t find a single public [document] on tokenomics anywhere.”

Aptos in pre-launch was apostrophized for breaking promises of scalability and lack of transparency on tokenomics. However, these criticisms were rejected in toto by reassuring the community that everything was going according to plan.

“All 101 validators have been personally selected by the Aptos Foundation. They also had to sign an arbitration agreement in the Cayman Islands.”

This was communicated by former token developer Paul Fidika, who at the last moment decided to leave the project as he was critical of the Proof of Stake mechanism adopted and the HotStuff algorithm deemed unsuitable and too slow.

PancakeSwap wants to improve the Aptos mainnet.

PancakeSwap, which is based on BNB Chain, processes about $47 million in trading volume per day, but wants to migrate to and grow within Aptos.

“Aptos is a next generation L1 with low transaction costs, high transaction throughput and fast transaction speeds, which uses an innovative and developer-optimized approach to parallel execution. PancakeSwap has developed a strong relationship with the Aptos team and a large number of its developer ecosystem are suitable for the Pancakeswap partnership and products.”

When and if the partnership sees the light of day they will aim to implement swaps, farms, pools, and initial farm offerings on the DEX by Q4 2022.

The intention is to also bring native CAKE token into the new DEX although this is still up for a vote in PancakeSwap.

The project that is said to be capable of processing 130,000 transactions per second (TPS) is appealing to many developers.

A former corporate manager at Carifac Spa and later at Veneto Banca Scpa, blogger and Rhumière, over the years he has become passionate about philosophy and the opportunities that innovation and the media make available to us, in particular the metaverse and augmented reality

Andrea Porcelli – 23 Aug 2023

Reporting the future.

The latest news about Bitcoin, ICO, trading, blockchain and fintech.

Stay updated on all the news concerning cryptocurrencies and the whole world of the blockchain

We use cookies to make sure you can have the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

source







