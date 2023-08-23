Should You Buy A $699 M1 Mac mini In 2022? – Screen Rant









The Mac mini made the transition from Intel to Apple’s M1 silicon in 2020, but does the performance and $699 asking price hold up two years later?

Apple launched the Mac mini with its M1 chip back in 2020, but is it still worth paying the $699 asking price two years later? At the time of launch, the Mac mini was a groundbreaking computer that packed a ton of performance in the small form factor that characterized the compact desktop. But aside from the performance gains over previous Intel models, the Mac mini's calling card was its price. The base configuration, equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, was a serviceable option for some users when it debuted. Now, the value and future-proofing proposition isn't as clear.

The M1 Mac mini is still a cheap entry into the Apple ecosystem — and it's even cheaper for students and educators on the company's education store — though its base-model specs are underwhelming in 2022. Since the M1 processor is a system-on-a-chip (SoC), the Mac mini's RAM is shared between both processing and graphics. On a traditional computer, RAM would be used for the processor and a graphics card would have its own VRAM. Memory is shared between all these components on an M1 chip, making the meager 8GB of RAM on the Mac mini seem underpowered.

Related: M2 Max Vs. M1 Max Benchmarks: How Much Faster Is Apple's New Chip?

Users might get away with 256GB of storage on a computer, provided that they utilize cloud storage options for most of their files and media. A safer bet is 512GB of storage, and future-proofers should look into a Mac with 1TB of storage. Apple Silicon Macs do not have upgradeable storage, so the amount purchased at checkout is the amount of storage a user will have on their computer forever.

The M1's processor is still powerful two years later, so does upgrading the RAM and storage cement the Mac mini as a go-to option? The answer is complicated by Apple's release of the Mac Studio and the expected M2 or M2 Pro Mac mini in early 2023. After configuring an M1 Mac mini with 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage, the U.S. sticker price rises to $1,099. The Mac mini isn't good value when it pushes the $1,000 price threshold, especially when considering the other options that are available now and could be coming in the future.

The M2 chip has already arrived in the iPad Pro, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro, so the question isn't if the upgraded processor will appear on the Mac mini — it's when. The difference between the M1 and M2 chips is marginal but noticeable, and users could see extended software support on the latter. The M1 chip was Apple's first shot at making a desktop-class processor, and the kinks have been worked out with the latest chip.

Unless users desperately need a compact Mac desktop in a hurry — and are not satisfied with the all-in-one M1 iMac or the enthusiast-grade Mac Studio — they should hold off on buying an M1 Mac mini. When choosing a configuration that would be serviceable in 2022 and beyond, the Mac mini too expensive for an entry-level computer with a two-year-old processor. A refreshed Mac mini is likely to debut sometime in 2023, and that's the one most users should wait for.

More: Apple's 20-Inch Foldable MacBook Is Still Years Away From Launch

Source: Apple

Brady Snyder is a journalism student at St. John’s University specializing in Apple, wearables, and audio. Based in New York City, he reviews consumer technology, software, and services. Brady is well-versed in iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and macOS — but experiments with Android and Windows as needed. He believes that competition between technology companies facilitates progress, and cautions against sticking to one particular brand or device. Instead, Brady tests out any tech product or service he can get his hands on, and aids buyers in making an informed decision about what is best for their needs. He’s currently flipping into the future with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, but the Apple Watch’s incredible fitness features might have him coming back to the iPhone in no time. Brady’s always searching for the best and most productive workflow with his technology, regardless of the platform he is currently using. Follow Brady on Twitter @BradyPSnyder.

source







