How To Cancel Kindle Unlimited in 2023: A Step by Step Guide – Cloudwards









If you’re unhappy with your Kindle Unlimited membership, whether it’s due to unused months or a lack of titles that interest you, you might be looking to cancel. Keep reading to see two ways you can easily cancel your Kindle Unlimited subscription.

Although Amazon Kindle Unlimited is probably the best subscription service for e-books, sporting more than 2 million titles, it still has a long way to go before becoming the Netflix or Spotify of books. If you’re unhappy with the selection of books, this guide will show you how to easily cancel Kindle Unlimited.

Unfortunately, it’s not possible to cancel your account through the Kindle e-readers. Instead, you’ll have to go through your Amazon account on the website. With that out of the way, let’s get started.

No, Amazon does not give a full or partial refund if you cancel your Kindle Unlimited membership.

If you cancel your Kindle Unlimited membership, you’ll lose access to your borrowed titles at the start of the next billing period, which will be within a month for most people.

No, you lose access to all books you’ve borrowed for free at the next billing date. However, you keep access to anything you’ve purchased with Kindle Unlimited discounts.

Although you used to be able to cancel your subscription through the Amazon app or the Kindle app, this is no longer the case. The option to manage or cancel Kindle Unlimited subscriptions has been removed from the mobile apps, meaning the only way to go about it is through a web browser.

Bear in mind, if you choose to cancel, Kindle Unlimited membership titles that you’ve borrowed will disappear from your library at the next billing date.

The only way to cancel a Kindle Unlimited subscription is through Amazon’s website.

Go to amazon.com in a web browser and click on the button that says “hello, sign in” at the top of the screen.

Type in your login credentials to sign in to your Amazon account.

Once you’re logged in, hover over the same button at the top as before, but this time, select “Kindle Unlimited” from the dropdown menu that appears.

On the left-hand side of the payment settings, you’ll see a section titled “manage membership.” Select “cancel Kindle Unlimited membership” in that section.

Finally, you’ll be taken to a confirmation page that will show you a list of books you’ve borrowed. If you still want to cancel, click the button that says “cancel membership.”

That’s the end of our guide. Once you’ve gone through these steps, you shouldn’t see further charges to your Amazon account relating to Kindle Unlimited, and all your borrowed books will be gone shortly. If you’ve prepaid for multiple months, the membership will stay active until the date of next payment.

Have you cancelled your Kindle Unlimited account? Did you have trouble doing so through the website? Was your decision to cancel your Kindle unlimited subscription due to a lack of titles or for another reason? Did you only sign up for the free trial? Let us know in the comments below. Thank you for reading.

26 thoughts on “How To Cancel Kindle Unlimited in 2023: A Step by Step Guide”

Signed up for free trial. Read several books during trial, missed cut off by one day so paid for a month. Decided I didn’t read enough to make it worth it to me given the number of books I can get free or borrow from libraries. Canceling went smoothly.

I cancelled kindle unlimited from 28.02.2022. Amazon confirm subscription cancelled. I am still being billed, but no one can assist.

I followed the instructions but it doesn’t give me the option to cancel. I want to cancel because my device no longer supports the app.

I’m trying very hard to cancel the subscription but I can’t find a way out!! And is making me really upset!!

Yes, the pictures shown in this tutorial is not what the actual page looks like and there is no way to cancel. Very frustrating!

I am through with Amazon!!! Now I know what everyone is complaining about!

thought I got free trial but was charged 5.98 0n my card. Not happy with this.

Too difficult to use. Would like to go thru an authors books.

WAY too difficult to cancel. Perhaps impossible on Amazon, except through chatting mode. Methods described in this article bear no resemblance to the Amazon app. Frustrating, to say the least.

Pulling my hair out trying to cancel

Kindle unlimited, please help

Same here

I need to cancel my subscription. Please help

Same!

My account says I am unable to manage subscription from this app so I can’t cancel

Why ?

I am continually charged for kindle unlimited purchases. I do not have a kindle unlimited subscription

Super easy! Thanks for the step by step!

Super easy when you go to the desktop version of Amazon like instructed since you can’t cancel on mobile app. Amazon is trying to make it difficult to end subscription so Jeff in my opinion sucks.

I am in the free trial and don’t read fast enough to justify the unlimited membership price. No matter what I try, there is NO cancel selection under ‘Manage membership’. I want to cancel before they start charging me! Help!!

Need to cancel my free trail

I’m literally having the same problem and Amazon keeps trying to charge me, like no I don’t want the freaking subscription service anymore. Give me back my money!!

I just want to read Kindle books, not unlimited but when I chose a book it goes to the “start your free trial” and I don’t want it. How do I get rid of that page????

I am having surgery on my hand and can’t hold my Kindle for at least 4 months

Im trying to cancel my unlimited subscription. I use the Forgot password and then get an email with a verification code. I type in thg code but shows an error. I have tried 5 times and still the verification code does not work. I feel like kicking tunnels through yr app

Im trying to cancel my unlimited subscription. I use the Forgot password and then get an email with a verification code. I type in the code but shows an error. I have tried 5 times and still the verification code does not work. I also dont get the verification code sent to my cell no. Why do i need to verify twice

There’s NO reason to be unable to cancel the Kindle Unlimited plan on a phone or iPad! Not everyone in the world has a computer or laptop to access the Amazon.com website! This is a really shitty way to do business!

Also, with a Prime membership there’s supposed to be FREE kindle books, but you’re pretty much forced into buying an unlimited subscription if you want to read, so that’s not really a benefit,is it? Get the cancellation feature back on mobile devices Amazon, or people are going to cancel their Prime accounts out of frustration and switch to TEMU to buy their products!





