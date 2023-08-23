Bitcoin price dips below $17,000 as investors eye Fed rate meeting – Yahoo Finance









Bitcoin (BTC-USD) retreated below the $17,000 mark on Monday as investors look ahead to the last US Federal Reserve meeting of 2022 this week.

The crypto-ecosystem turned a sea of red on Monday, marching in lockstep with falling equity markets as traders tread with caution ahead of the latest reading for the US consumer price index (CPI) on Tuesday and the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's rate meeting on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect CPI to have risen by 0.3% in November, and economists expect the US central bank to raise interest rates by half a percentage point when the Federal Open Market Committee meeting concludes in Washington DC on Wednesday.

Check: Crypto live prices

Bitcoin fell to $16,933 on Monday, a drop of 1.4% in 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH-USD) slid 2.8% in the past week to $1,246.

Other altcoins fared even worse with Cardano (ADA-USD) dropping 6% in the past week to $0.30, and dogecoin (DOGE-USD) falling 16% in the past week to $0.087.

The CoinDesk Market Index (CDI), which measures cryptos' performance, sank 850.92 points, down 1.89% in the past 24 hours.

Most analysts, investors and economists are predicting the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 50 basis points, which would signal a slowing of successive interest rate hikes.

This would see the Fed take a less restrictive approach to its monetary policy, likely leading to a boost in equity markets such as the NASDAQ (^IXIC), which bitcoin tends to correlate positively with.

Read more: This AI tool ‘threatens human creativity’ and the art world is worried

On Monday, the pan-European Stoxx 600 (^STOXX) was down 0.6% in early trade, and Bitcoin again revealed its tendency to march in lockstep with the price movements of global equity markets, as well as reacting sensitively to inflation readings.

Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial, told Reuters: "Easing producer prices foreshadow an improving inflation environment.

"The Fed will likely downshift the pace of rate hikes next week and should continue to downshift in 2023. However, the monthly increase in producer prices illustrates the need for continued tightening."

The slowing pace of rate hikes in the US has historically created more buoyant markets ⁠— bitcoin correspondingly reacts with a positive price movement.

Nvidia reported its second quarter earnings after the bell Wednesday that again blew away estimates, sending shares to a record high in after-hours trading.

Elon Musk, founder and CEO of Tesla, said that he took one of the company's production model Cybertrucks for a drive at the EV-maker's Gigafactory in Austin, Texas.

Spirit AeroSystems said it is aware of a quality issue on some models of the 737 fuselage it produces, but will continue to supply units to Boeing, which has determined that there is no immediate flight safety concern tied to the issue.

Investors soured on most S&P 500 stocks this month. And it's easy to see why: You can get 5.6% returns without all the market's drama.

Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang said he expects the artificial intelligence boom will last well into next year and made what could be the largest single bet yet in the tech sector to back up his optimism. The company's sales forecast on Wednesday blew past Wall Street's expectations and it said it would buy back another $25 billion of its shares, a move most companies make when their leadership thinks the company is undervalued. Nvidia's stock price, though, has more than tripled this year and was set to hit an all-time high after Wednesday's results.

(Reuters) -Boeing has recently identified a new 737 MAX quality problem involving supplier Spirit AeroSystems that has resulted in improperly drilled holes on the aft pressure bulkhead, the planemaker said on Wednesday. Boeing said the defect will delay near-term deliveries and the company is evaluating whether it could cause it to miss its annual delivery target of at least 400 737s this year. Boeing shares were down 2.7% and Spirit shares fell 6.1% in afterhours trading.

How much money can I give to my son and daughter-in-law without incurring a tax issue with the IRS? -Irwin For 2023, you can give your son and daughter-in-law each $17,000 without having to deal with the IRS. But even … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I Want to Give Money to My Son and Daughter-in-Law. How Much Money Can I Give Away Without ‘Incurring a Tax Issue With the IRS?' appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the private military contractor Wagner Group, was listed as a passenger on an Embraer jet that crashed in Russia Wednesday.

Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Nikola (NKLA). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

Move to cut the lenders' credit rating comes only weeks after Moody's slashed its ratings on several banks.

Money-market funds and Treasury bills are offering competition for high-dividend stocks with short-term rates above 5%, but they aren't the only game in town.

NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.84, moving +0.46% from the previous trading session.

Old school investors will tell you that ‘buying low and selling high’ is the key to market success. The advice may be cliché, but it’s based on mathematical truth. The hard part, however, is understanding when prices are low, because that’s not always an absolute number. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s analysts for help. These professional stock watchers build their reputations on the quality of their calls, sorting through reams of data to find and rec

Although the revenue and EPS for Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended July 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Dubbed the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett is renowned for his simple and frugal lifestyle. Despite being the sixth richest person globally, with a net worth estimated at $117.9 billion, Buffett continues to live in the same modest home in Omaha that he purchased in 1958 for just $31,500. Adjusted for inflation, that amount today would be approximately $328,990.80, a mere 0.000279% of his total net worth. Buffett has consistently ranked the purchase of his home as the third-best investment he ha

Why hire a financial advisor who will take around 1% percent of your assets per year when you can get a certificate of deposit (CD) at over 5% with no fee? That alone amounts to a 6% return on your … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: ‘Prove Me Wrong.' I Think Investing in CDs Is a Better Deal Than Working With an Advisor appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Snowflake earnings Wednesday topped analyst expectations and showed 36% revenue growth. SNOW stock jumped in recent aftermarket trading.

"Our analysis suggests there is a greater than 80% [chance] equities rally post-Friday," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said.

One of the bidders vying for United States Steel has dropped out of the race. Fewer viable bidders means a lower stock price for U.S. Steel for now. Wednesday, steel service center Esmark ended its $35 all-cash bid for iconic steel maker U.S. Steel (ticker: X).

source







