LineageOS 20 based on Android 13 is here, bringing new features … – XDA Developers

LineageOS 20 is here, based on Android 13, and it has a lot of new features and, even better, a new default camera app!
LineageOS is a well-known player in the field of custom Android development. It was the successor to CyanogenMod and now supports a vast number of devices, providing a way for enthusiasts to customize and optimize their systems without being bogged down by heavy skins. The LineageOS team has recently released a major update, LineageOS 20, which is based on Android 13.
LineageOS 20 comes with a lot of new features and enhancements:
If you've ever used the default camera app on LineageOS, you may have been disappointed. "Snap", the name of the app, was a fork of Qualcomm's own camera app, and they eventually moved to use the default AOSP camera app, called Camera2. It's a basic app that works, but it's too simple for most people's needs. That's why Aperture is such a big deal.
Aperture makes use of the CameraX API, which has matured in recent years to become usable for a camera app in its entirety. Aperture is able to implement the following features thanks to it:
For the uninitiated, the CameraX library from Google aims to streamline the camera app development process on Android. Under the hood, it wraps Camera2, an API that allows apps to probe the camera features on a device, provided the OEM exposes those camera features to the API. In order to reduce camera feature fragmentation, device manufacturers can opt to ship CameraX-compliant extension libraries with their phones that allow third-party developers to seamlessly leverage native camera features.
The following is the official build roster for the initial batch of the LineageOS 20 rollout, and if you have one of these devices, you'll be able to install LineageOS 20 soon.
Device name
Wiki
Maintainers
ASUS Zenfone 5Z (ZS620KL)
Z01R
rohanpurohit, Jackeagle, ThEMarD
Fairphone 4
FP4
mikeioannina
F(x)tec Pro¹
pro1
BadDaemon, bgcngm, intervigil, mccreary, npjohnson, tdm
Google Pixel 4a 5G
bramble
aleasto, mikeioannina
Google Pixel 4a
sunfish
PeterCxy, cdesai, mikeioannina
Google Pixel 4
flame
cdesai, Eamo5, mikeioannina, npjohnson
Google Pixel 4 XL
coral
cdesai, Eamo5, mikeioannina, npjohnson
Google Pixel 5a
barbet
aleasto, mikeioannina
Google Pixel 5
redfin
aleasto, mikeioannina
Lenovo Z5 Pro GT
heart
themard, optionaltoast
Lenovo Z6 Pro
zippo
Lucchetto, themard
Motorola edge 20
berlin
npjohnson, SGCMarkus
Motorola edge 30
dubai
themard, sb6596
Motorola edge
racer
erfanoabdi, Jleeblanch, SyberHexen
Motorola edge s / moto g100
nio
dianlujitao
Motorola moto g 5G / one 5G ace
kiev
SyberHexen, Jleeblanch
Motorola moto g 5G plus / one 5G
nairo
SyberHexen
Motorola moto g6 plus
evert
Jleeblanch
Motorola moto g7 play
channel
SyberHexen, deadman96385, erfanoabdi, npjohnson
Motorola moto g7 plus
lake
Jleeblanch, npjohnson
Motorola moto g7 power
ocean
SyberHexen, erfanoabdi, npjohnson
Motorola moto g7
river
erfanoabdi, npjohnson, SyberHexen
Motorola moto x4
payton
erfanoabdi, ThEMarD
Motorola moto z3 play
beckham
Jleeblanch
Motorola one power
chef
Hasaber8
Nubia Mini 5G
TP1803
ArianK16a, npjohnson
OnePlus 5
cheeseburger
trautamaki
OnePlus 5T
dumpling
trautamaki, snc
OnePlus 6
enchilada
LuK1337
OnePlus 6T
fajita
EdwinMoq
OnePlus 7
guacamoleb
shantanu-sarkar
OnePlus 7 Pro
guacamole
LuK1337, Tortel
OnePlus 7T
hotdogb
LuK1337
OnePlus 7T Pro
hotdog
LuK1337
OnePlus 8
instantnoodle
jabashque
OnePlus 8 Pro
instantnoodlep
LuK1337
OnePlus 8T
kebab
LuK1337
OnePlus 9
lemonade
mikeioannina, tangalbert919, ZVNexus
OnePlus 9 Pro
lemonadep
LuK1337, bgcngm, mikeioannina
Razer Phone 2
aura
mikeioannina, npjohnson
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (LTE)
gts4lv
bgcngm, LuK1337
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (Wi-Fi)
gts4lvwifi
LuK1337, bgcngm
Sony Xperia 1 II
pdx203
hellobbn
Xiaomi Mi 8
dipper
infrag
Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition
ursa
bgcngm
Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
equuleus
bgcngm
Xiaomi Mi 8 SE
xmsirius
uixdess
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
grus
SebaUbuntu
Xiaomi Mi CC 9 / Mi 9 Lite
pyxis
ceracz
Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S
polaris
bgcngm
Xiaomi Poco F1
beryllium
bgcngm, warabhishek
Just like the last couple of releases, the LineageOS team supports the Android Virtual Device (AVD), i.e. the default emulator environment provided by Android Studio, as a build target.LineageOS 19 added support for Android Automotive build targets as well. Developers can build Generic System Image (GSI) packages in both mobile and Android TV configurations too, although the official download portal will not host any such pre-compiled builds. This is because it is reliant on how well an OEM did (or didn't) comply with Treble's requirements to work.
Just because your device isn’t listed here does not mean that you won't be able to enjoy LineageOS 20 right now. Because of its open-source nature, there are a number of unofficial builds for many devices on our forums, many of which will eventually end up becoming official builds as development progresses. What’s more: most of them are, by now, perfectly stable as daily drivers, with the occasional minor quirk.
If you’re not familiar with the process of installing custom ROMs or modifying your phone, you’ll first need to unlock the bootloader of your device and install an updated custom recovery, such as LineageOS Recovery or TWRP before attempting to do anything. Then, once official LineageOS 20 builds become available for your device, you’ll need to install them through that custom recovery environment. Device-specific instructions may vary, so check out the corresponding wiki for your device beforehand.
As for Google apps, they don’t come pre-installed on a LineageOS release. You need to pick a suitable GApps distribution and install it yourself.
Source: LineageOS blog
