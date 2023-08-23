LineageOS 20 based on Android 13 is here, bringing new features … – XDA Developers









LineageOS 20 is here, based on Android 13, and it has a lot of new features and, even better, a new default camera app!

LineageOS is a well-known player in the field of custom Android development. It was the successor to CyanogenMod and now supports a vast number of devices, providing a way for enthusiasts to customize and optimize their systems without being bogged down by heavy skins. The LineageOS team has recently released a major update, LineageOS 20, which is based on Android 13.

LineageOS 20 comes with a lot of new features and enhancements:

If you've ever used the default camera app on LineageOS, you may have been disappointed. "Snap", the name of the app, was a fork of Qualcomm's own camera app, and they eventually moved to use the default AOSP camera app, called Camera2. It's a basic app that works, but it's too simple for most people's needs. That's why Aperture is such a big deal.

Aperture makes use of the CameraX API, which has matured in recent years to become usable for a camera app in its entirety. Aperture is able to implement the following features thanks to it:

For the uninitiated, the CameraX library from Google aims to streamline the camera app development process on Android. Under the hood, it wraps Camera2, an API that allows apps to probe the camera features on a device, provided the OEM exposes those camera features to the API. In order to reduce camera feature fragmentation, device manufacturers can opt to ship CameraX-compliant extension libraries with their phones that allow third-party developers to seamlessly leverage native camera features.

The following is the official build roster for the initial batch of the LineageOS 20 rollout, and if you have one of these devices, you'll be able to install LineageOS 20 soon.

Device name

Wiki

Maintainers

ASUS Zenfone 5Z (ZS620KL)

Z01R

rohanpurohit, Jackeagle, ThEMarD

Fairphone 4

FP4

mikeioannina

F(x)tec Pro¹

pro1

BadDaemon, bgcngm, intervigil, mccreary, npjohnson, tdm

Google Pixel 4a 5G

bramble

aleasto, mikeioannina

Google Pixel 4a

sunfish

PeterCxy, cdesai, mikeioannina

Google Pixel 4

flame

cdesai, Eamo5, mikeioannina, npjohnson

Google Pixel 4 XL

coral

cdesai, Eamo5, mikeioannina, npjohnson

Google Pixel 5a

barbet

aleasto, mikeioannina

Google Pixel 5

redfin

aleasto, mikeioannina

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT

heart

themard, optionaltoast

Lenovo Z6 Pro

zippo

Lucchetto, themard

Motorola edge 20

berlin

npjohnson, SGCMarkus

Motorola edge 30

dubai

themard, sb6596

Motorola edge

racer

erfanoabdi, Jleeblanch, SyberHexen

Motorola edge s / moto g100

nio

dianlujitao

Motorola moto g 5G / one 5G ace

kiev

SyberHexen, Jleeblanch

Motorola moto g 5G plus / one 5G

nairo

SyberHexen

Motorola moto g6 plus

evert

Jleeblanch

Motorola moto g7 play

channel

SyberHexen, deadman96385, erfanoabdi, npjohnson

Motorola moto g7 plus

lake

Jleeblanch, npjohnson

Motorola moto g7 power

ocean

SyberHexen, erfanoabdi, npjohnson

Motorola moto g7

river

erfanoabdi, npjohnson, SyberHexen

Motorola moto x4

payton

erfanoabdi, ThEMarD

Motorola moto z3 play

beckham

Jleeblanch

Motorola one power

chef

Hasaber8

Nubia Mini 5G

TP1803

ArianK16a, npjohnson

OnePlus 5

cheeseburger

trautamaki

OnePlus 5T

dumpling

trautamaki, snc

OnePlus 6

enchilada

LuK1337

OnePlus 6T

fajita

EdwinMoq

OnePlus 7

guacamoleb

shantanu-sarkar

OnePlus 7 Pro

guacamole

LuK1337, Tortel

OnePlus 7T

hotdogb

LuK1337

OnePlus 7T Pro

hotdog

LuK1337

OnePlus 8

instantnoodle

jabashque

OnePlus 8 Pro

instantnoodlep

LuK1337

OnePlus 8T

kebab

LuK1337

OnePlus 9

lemonade

mikeioannina, tangalbert919, ZVNexus

OnePlus 9 Pro

lemonadep

LuK1337, bgcngm, mikeioannina

Razer Phone 2

aura

mikeioannina, npjohnson

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (LTE)

gts4lv

bgcngm, LuK1337

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (Wi-Fi)

gts4lvwifi

LuK1337, bgcngm

Sony Xperia 1 II

pdx203

hellobbn

Xiaomi Mi 8

dipper

infrag

Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition

ursa

bgcngm

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro

equuleus

bgcngm

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE

xmsirius

uixdess

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

grus

SebaUbuntu

Xiaomi Mi CC 9 / Mi 9 Lite

pyxis

ceracz

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S

polaris

bgcngm

Xiaomi Poco F1

beryllium

bgcngm, warabhishek

Just like the last couple of releases, the LineageOS team supports the Android Virtual Device (AVD), i.e. the default emulator environment provided by Android Studio, as a build target.LineageOS 19 added support for Android Automotive build targets as well. Developers can build Generic System Image (GSI) packages in both mobile and Android TV configurations too, although the official download portal will not host any such pre-compiled builds. This is because it is reliant on how well an OEM did (or didn't) comply with Treble's requirements to work.

Just because your device isn’t listed here does not mean that you won't be able to enjoy LineageOS 20 right now. Because of its open-source nature, there are a number of unofficial builds for many devices on our forums, many of which will eventually end up becoming official builds as development progresses. What’s more: most of them are, by now, perfectly stable as daily drivers, with the occasional minor quirk.

If you’re not familiar with the process of installing custom ROMs or modifying your phone, you’ll first need to unlock the bootloader of your device and install an updated custom recovery, such as LineageOS Recovery or TWRP before attempting to do anything. Then, once official LineageOS 20 builds become available for your device, you’ll need to install them through that custom recovery environment. Device-specific instructions may vary, so check out the corresponding wiki for your device beforehand.

As for Google apps, they don’t come pre-installed on a LineageOS release. You need to pick a suitable GApps distribution and install it yourself.

Source: LineageOS blog

