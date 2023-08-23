Amazon Prime Video New Releases: February 2023 – Den of Geek









Den of Geek

Ad

Here's everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee in February 2023 including Halloween Ends and Smile!

February is the shortest month of the year but Prime Video is paying that no mind with its jam-packed list of new releases for February 2023.

This really is an uncommonly stuffed month on the Amazon streamer and it all starts with a handful of Amazon Originals. Amazon’s original offerings kick off with the release of Dave Franco-directed romcom Somebody I Used to Know on Feb. 10. That is followed by Carnival Row season 2 – a gritty fantasy crime drama is set in a world of steampunky fairies. The show stars Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevigne and this batch of episodes will be its swan song. Meanwhile The Consultant on Feb. 24 is a dark comedy workplace thriller starring Christoph Waltz.

The biggest hits this month, however, might just be some recent cinema faves. If February is for lovers, Amazon didn’t get the memo as there are quite a few horror movies of note here. Halloween Ends arrives on Valentine’s Day itself and will be followed by Smile on Feb. 21. The usual Feb. 1 influx of library movies includes Almost Famous, Rambo, Shrek, and more.

Here is everything else coming to Amazon Prime Video and Freevee this month. Amazon Originals are accompanied by an asterisk.

Ad

Ad – content continues below

February 1

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

Alex Cross (2012)

Almost Famous (2000)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

The Best Man (1999)

The Breadwinner (2017)

The Call (2013)

Chaplin (1993)

Children Of Heaven (1999)

Devil In A Blue Dress (1995)

The Dilemma (2011)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (2005)

Exposed (2016)

Food, Inc (2009)

Four Brothers (2005)

French Postcards (1979)

From Justin To Kelly (2003)

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)

The Glass Shield (1995)

Heaven Can Wait (1978)

The Help (2011)

The Hustle (2019)

I, Robot (2004)

Inside Man (2006)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Kevin Hart Let Me Explain (2013)

King Kong (1976)

The Last Song (2010)

Life Partners (2014)

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Never Been Kissed (1999)

P.S. I Love You (2007)

Prophecy (1979)

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Rambo (2008)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

Rambo: Last Blood (Extended Cut) (2019)

Sarafina! (1992)

Scary Movie 4 (2006)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Shaft (2000)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Something Wild (1986)

Soul Food (1997)

Southside With You (2016)

Sugar (2009)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (2019) Tsotsi (2006)

Turbulence (1997)

Tyson (2009)

Underclassman (2005)

Venus and Serena (2013)

White House Down (2013)

Who’s Your Caddy? (2007)

February 3

*Harlem Season 2 (2023)

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022)

February 7

Beast (2022)

Brian and Charles (2022)

February 8

Are We Done Yet? (2007)

February 9

Crank (2006)

February 10

*Somebody I Used to Know (2023)

Ad

Ad – content continues below

February 11

If I Stay (2014)

Get the best of Den of Geek delivered right to your inbox!

February 14

Halloween Ends (2022)

February 17

*Carnival Row Season 2 (2023)

*The Head of Joaquín Murrieta (2023)

Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022)

February 19

A Simple Favor (2018)

February 21

Smile (2022)

February 22

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

Ad

Ad – content continues below

February 24

*The Consultant (2023)

Die Hart (2020)

February 1

Bad Times at the El Royale (2018)

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Hidden Figures (2016)

The Post (2017)

All My Life (2020)

The Five-Year Engagement (2012)

Here Comes the Boom (2012)

The Vow (2012)

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013)

Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

Salt (2010)

The Constant Gardener (2005)

Destroyer (2018)

Don Jon (2013)

Easy Virtue (2008)

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

Half Brothers (2020)

A League of their Own (1992)

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

November Criminals (2017)

Savannah (2013)

Secret in Their Eyes (2015)

The Shape of Water (2017)

Silence (2016)

The Switch (2010)

Tears of the Sun (2003)

February 3

*Rowdy (2022)

February 8

Hit & Run (2012)

February 13

Racetime (2018)

February 16

Fatale (2020)

Ad

Ad – content continues below

February 21

Ice Princess Lily (2018)

Ad

Comment:

Written by

Alec Bojalad |

TV Editor at Den of Geek and Television Critics Association member. Based in Cleveland, Ohio. Very upset about various sporting events.

Ad – content continues below

Ad

The Den of Geek quarterly magazine is packed with exclusive features, interviews, previews and deep dives into geek culture.

Get the best of Den of Geek delivered right to your inbox!

source







