Apple developing iOS 14.8 update even as iOS 15 release nears – 9to5Mac

August 9, 2021

Chance Miller

– Aug. 9th 2021 8:28 am PT

@ChanceHMiller

Apple released iOS 14.7 to the public last month, and iOS 15 is on track to be released sometime in September. Nonetheless, Apple also appears to be planning iOS 14.8 for release soon, though it’s unclear what new features could be included…



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



As first spotted by Brendan Shanks on Twitter and confirmed by 9to5Mac, the latest Xcode 13 includes references to iOS 14.8. 9to5Mac has also discovered references to iOS 14.8 in its analytics, further suggesting that Apple is indeed working on the update. This would mark the first-ever .8 update to iOS.

While it may seem odd that Apple is planning iOS 14.8 for a release so soon before iOS 15, there is precedent. Last year, Apple released iOS 13.7 on September 1, just two weeks before the release of iOS 14 to the public on September 16.

Something else to consider this year is that Apple has already announced that it plans to give users a choice between updating to iOS 15 as soon as it’s released, or staying on iOS 14 but still receive important security updates.

iOS now offers a choice between two software update versions in the Settings app. You can update to the latest version of iOS 15 as soon as it’s released for the latest features and most complete set of security updates. Or continue on iOS 14 and still get important security updates until you’re ready to upgrade to the next major version.

As of right now, there’s no word on when Apple might release iOS 14.8, but based on analytics data and Xcode references, it does appear to be something the company is working on. We’ll be sure to update when we learn more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

iOS 14 was released on September 16th, 2020. New features include a new home screen design, widgets, picture in picture, and more.

@ChanceHMiller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com

Apple beats estimates with record Q2 earnings

Four features we expect to see on Apple Watch Series 8

Could Apple release an iPhone 14 Plus this year?

How iOS 16 can improve customization

source