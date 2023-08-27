Analytics Insight
The crypto market might start a new recovery phase in 2023, according to crypto analysts. With the inflation easing, the crypto market is expected to start recovering from a bullish 2022 early next year. LUNA Classic (LUNC) and Terra (LUNA) rank among the coins that crypto experts are watching.
According to crypto analysts, Terra LUNA Classic (LUNC) and Terra (LUNA) have been some of the hardest-hit coins in 2022, and even in 2023, they are not projected to be the best gainers. The LUNA Classic (LUNC) and Terra (LUNA) are projected to still trail Bitgert (BRISE) in terms of rewarding their investors.
Unlike Bitgert (BRISE), LUNA Classic (LUNC) and Terra (LUNA) have been poorly performing in 2022 and are ending the year with massive losses. Even as of writing, the LUNA Classic (LUNC) and Terra (LUNA) have posted a bigger decline than Bitgert in the past 4 days after the Fed announced a rise in lending rates.
LUNA Classic (LUNC) and Terra (LUNA) still look unpromising because of the factors causing their poor performance have remained the same. Note that not much has been achieved in growing LUNA Classic (LUNC) and Terra (LUNA) utility. Little has been achieved in growing investors’ confidence after the crash of the Terra coin.
Therefore, even if LUNA Classic (LUNC) and Terra (LUNA) will be making some recovery in 2023, there are no big drivers to explode these coins.
The Bitgert (BRISE) coin will be super bullish in 2023, according to crypto experts’ price predictions. With a 100X price prediction for next year, Bitgert will be hundreds of times better than LUNA Classic (LUNC) and Terra (LUNA) in rewarding investors.
Unlike LUNA Classic (LUNC) and Terra (LUNA), Bitgert (BRISE) is building real use cases for the coin, and this is why its adoption rate will be exploding next year. There are many real utility projects that Bitgert has released and is about to release in the next few days.
Therefore, Bitgert products and projects’ adoption in 2023 is one of the biggest reasons why crypto experts believe that this coin will do better than many other big coins and not just LUNA Classic (LUNC) and Terra (LUNA) coins. Therefore, Bitgert (BRISE) tops among the most promising coins in 2023.
The Centcex coin’s price forecast also shows a coin that has the potential to explode in 2023. Looking at the Centcex (CENX) performance in 2022 shows the disruptive coin CENX has been. That’s why it’s also a good buy today. Visit the Centcex website for more information.
