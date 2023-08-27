BREAKING: Cast Member Preview Dates Starting in February for … – WDW News Today









TRON Lightcycle / Run officially opens on April 4 at the Magic Kingdom, but Cast Members will be among the first to ride. Dates for the Cast Member previews have been announced.

Cast Member previews for TRON Lightcycle / Run will be between February 6 and March 3. Registration information will be available to Cast Members soon, with booking starting on January 30. Each Cast Member can bring up to three guests.

For the latest Disney Parks news and info, follow WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Katie is a lover of all theme parks and an avid reader. Her favorite rides are Spaceship Earth and The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man. You can find her daydreaming of the Florida sun, and you can reach her at [email protected]

View all posts

Previous

Next

All times are Eastern (ET)



Leave this field empty if you’re human:

source







