Analyzing crypto trends and growth potential: Borroe, Polygon, and … – crypto.news

Polygon (MATIC) and Avalanche (AVAX) are under pressure. On the other hand, Borroe’s (ROE) growth potential and real-world utility is pulling more investors who have, in turn, bought over 93% of tokens allocated in the early phases of the ongoing presale.

Borroe is a funding marketplace that allows content creators and web3 participants to obtain upfront funds from future recurring revenues.

Businesses in the web3 community can use the Borroe ecosystem to generate instant cash flow by minting non-fungible token (NFT) representations of future and outstanding invoices, which are then sold at a reduced price in the Borroe marketplace.

Borroe’s deflationary token, ROE, is issued on Polygon, a scalable Ethereum sidechain.

ROE holders can use the token to purchase invoices, repay rewards, receive priority notifications on new sales, obtain discounts, and participate in social media share-to-earn opportunities.

Investors have already bought 25 million ROE in the ongoing presale, with demand fanned by Borroe’s value propositions.

The current price of ROE is $0.0125, but it will go up by 25% in the next presale stage. Those who buy ROE in stage 1 will benefit as it will be listed for $0.040 by the end of the crowdfunding.

Polygon recently announced plans to launch a new native token, POL, which would replace MATIC if approved by the community.

As a result, MATIC is down 18% in the last two weeks, and 90% of MATIC investors have sold their token holdings.

MATIC is changing hands at $0.71, falling 1.76% in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, associated trading volumes have shrunk by 29.23%.

Some predict that MATIC holders will continue to offload their holdings, potentially forcing prices below $0.50. However, others are more optimistic, expecting a steady recovery in August.

Beyond prices, there are other concerns. New wallet addresses on Polygon have dropped by 78%, a reason that may heap more pressure on MATIC prices.

Avalanche is down 0.28% in the last 24 hours and 5% in the last week. At press time, AVA is trading at $13.20. Trading volumes are also shrinking, falling 25.20% from the previous day.

Some investors believe AVAX’s weaker utility compared to other projects is the reason for the current downtrend. They predict further erosion, possibly below $12, compounded mainly by investors losing interest. Still, there is optimism following the launch of the Avalanche Vista program that could ignite interest and potentially lift the coin back to $15.

Some experts are skeptical about Polygon and Avalanche ecosystems because of the decreasing investor interest. Nevertheless, they are optimistic about Borroe and expect ROE to outperform MATIC and AVAX.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

