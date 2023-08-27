What's Leaving Netflix in April 2023 – What's on Netflix











All the movies and series that are set to leave Netflix in April 2023.

by Kasey Moore kasey__moore

Published on March 23rd, 2023, 6:21 am EST

Pictured: Turbo FAST, Ash vs. Evil Dead, New Girl, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Welcome to your comprehensive look ahead at what’s scheduled to leave Netflix in the United States throughout the month of April 2023. It’s going to be a big month for removals, with a big batch of movies departing alongside TV hits New Girl and Ash vs. Evil Dead, plus plenty of Netflix Original removals too.

In case you weren’t aware, the Netflix library is in constant flux. Every month, Netflix adds lots of new movies and series, but it also loses titles too. This is because many titles on Netflix are licensed by third-party providers (including Netflix Originals) and are only on Netflix for a fixed period of time.

This list will be consistently updated throughout March 2023, right through into April 2023, as we learn of new removals. We typically get word of removals around a month before they’re due to depart.

Have you missed any of the March 2023 removals? We’re still updating that list, which includes the fact that The Hunger Games movies (which were only added on March 1st) are due to leave on March 31st.

Forrest Gump – Picture: Paramount Pictures





Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures



Picture: 20th Television



Picture: Starz

What will you be sad to see leaving Netflix in April 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.

