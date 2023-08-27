Latest crypto news about Solana – The Cryptonomist









sub0, the Polkadot Developer Conference, Returns to Lisbon

FinTech Festival Asia 2023: Illuminating the Future of Finance and Technology in Asia

Bitget: KCGI 2023 trading tournament has a helicopter among the prizes

US DEA victim of fraud: $50,000 in crypto sent to scammer’s address

Singapore publishes new framework for regulating stablecoins

Latest news on crypto regulation: Binance is reconsidering its European presence

France updates its crypto regulation in line with the MiCA

Ripple: the SEC case against crypto securities resumes

US DEA victim of fraud: $50,000 in crypto sent to scammer’s address

FBI: Bitcoin hackers from North Korea can cash in over $40 million

PancakeSwap announces implementation of protection against Mev bots and Ethereum price manipulation

OneCoin fraud: presentation of new book canceled over death threats

sub0, the Polkadot Developer Conference, Returns to Lisbon

FinTech Festival Asia 2023: Illuminating the Future of Finance and Technology in Asia

Bitget: KCGI 2023 trading tournament has a helicopter among the prizes

Get Ready for the Coolest Party: Bored Ape Yacht Club at NFT Fest Lugano!

SingularityNET: in-depth interview with the crypto-related AI project

STEPN: interview with the NFT company that pays you to walk

The Graph: interview with the crypto project to talk about Dapps and DeFi

“I hope both CBDCs and independent stablecoins can cohabitate”, interview with Maker DAO

Cointime Economics: Ark Invest and Glassnode in collaboration on innovative economic framework for Bitcoin, from price to use

Bitget Wallet makes Ethereum staking affordable and efficient: subsidy for zero gas fee

Airdrop of layer-2 Zora: here’s everything to do to obtain free cryptocurrencies

Bitget: KCGI 2023 trading tournament has a helicopter among the prizes

Bitcoin Lightning Network payments arrive in the United Kingdom (UK) with integration of Lolly POS

Pantera forecasting $148,000 USD for Bitcoin’s price by 2025

Robinhood is owner of the wallet with over $3 billion in Bitcoin

Crypto wallet over $3 billion in Bitcoin: could BlackRock be involved?

Bitget Wallet makes Ethereum staking affordable and efficient: subsidy for zero gas fee

Vitalik Buterin sends $1M in ETH to Coinbase: what will be the impact on the price of Ethereum (ETH)?

News: SEC may approve Ethereum ETFs

Before the price collapse of Ethereum, a crypto whale sold of $41 million worth of ETH

Italy is the country where mining Bitcoin has the highest energy price worldwide

Oman’s historic leap: $1.1 billion investment in Bitcoin mining

Nvidia earnings grow thanks to investments in AI and crypto mining

Crypto News: market cap of major mining companies falls by $2.8 billion in one month

Crypto Report: an in-depth analysis of the world of stablecoins

High inflation in Argentina leads people to increasingly consider a stablecoin-based economy

Tether announces withdrawal from Omni layer and two other blockchains due to lack of demand

Bank of America releases its views on PayPal’s stablecoin

Latest crypto news and price trends of Shiba Inu (SHIB), Litecoin (LTC) and Binance Coin (BNB)

Crypto news and market analysis of Stellar (XLM), Cosmos (ATOM) and Binance Coin (BNB)

Crypto news and price analysis for Kaspa (KAS), Shiba inu (SHIB) and Bancor (BNT)

Crypto news and prices of Iota (MIOTA), Alpaca and Polygon (MATIC)

News and price analysis for the crypto assets The Graph (GRT) Arbitrum (ARB) and Monero (XMR)

1inch protocols have been implemented on Base, Ethereum’s layer-2 developed by the Coinbase exchange

Pendle Finance launches its first product based on real world assets (RWA)

A chain explorer of the Binance Coin (BNB) crypto was liquidated for $30 million on the Venus protocol

Crypto news: Binance invests $5 million in Curve DAO (CRV) to support protocol

Revenue analysis of L1 blockchains: Ethereum and Tron dominate volumes thanks to crypto Pepe

ZTX Genesis Home Mint: the launch of the exclusive NFT drop in partnership with OpenSea

Analysis of the Non-Fungible token market: sharp price decline for blue chip NFT collections

Unstoppable Domains revolutionizes messaging through NFTs on the blockchain

Logan Paul says he is working to compensate investors from the failure of the NFT “Crypto Zoo” project, but after 8 months there is still no refund in sight

NFTs: Philippine law enforcement warns citizens about risks associated with “play-to-earn” game Axie infinity

Crypto news: Elrond, now MultiversX, opens registration for its xDay Hackathon

Google Play embraces the crypto and NFT revolution: new opportunities for apps and games

Axie Infinity: crypto not to-the-moon yet after launch in Apple’s App Store

$158 million funding for blockchain development companies and a metaverse developer

McDonald’s Hong Kong: the launch of McNuggets land in The Sandbox (SAND)

Sella bank exposes itself to Web3 with a metaverse initiative

Metaverse report: The Nemesis and Sandbox among the best Web3 virtual worlds

Polygon along with Warner Music Group launch Web3 and music program

NFT art sales on the rise: the ETH chain is first with $85.43 million in sales

New Discoveries Unveil the True Identity of Leonardo Da Vinci and the Authentic Nature of His Works, Paving the Way for Exclusive NFT Collection

Mattia Cuttini’s new NFT solo art exhibition coming soon

Warren Buffett warns of “another pandemic,” predicting it could be “worse than COVID-19”

Thailand: proposed donation of 10,000 BAHT in CBDC for each citizen

Robert Kiyosaki’s positive forecasting on silver

Mastercard CBDC Partner Program also sees collaboration with Ripple (XRP)

Mastercard CBDC Partner Program also sees collaboration with Ripple (XRP)

The foundation of the crypto Stellar has invested in MoneyGram

Ripple (XRP) unveils its crypto solution for a CBDC at the Bank of New Zealand

Russia: 13 banks will test the CBDC

Bybit: the crypto-exchange launches Wealth Management to offer investment strategies

Coinbase (COIN): the stock of the cryptocurrency exchange falls

Metamask airdrop: all the info

Coinbase vs SEC: the crypto company seeks a full dismissal of the case

How to use Solidity from Ethereum

Ethereum: how do smart contracts work?

What exactly is a smart contract?

2021 could be the year of NFTs

Bybit: the crypto-exchange launches Wealth Management to offer investment strategies

Coinbase (COIN): the stock of the cryptocurrency exchange falls

Coinbase vs SEC: the crypto company seeks a full dismissal of the case

Negative news on Binance, but BNB holds up

Continuously losing money in the Crypto Market? A 20-year trader share his ways to profit

How to buy, sell and create NFTs on OpenSea. The ultimate guide

How Compound works for lending with cryptocurrencies

Crypto gadgets: new physical device for tracking cryptocurrencies

Metamask airdrop: all the info

Bitcoin Beach: the wallet project born in El Salvador expands.

LaLiga Names Divi Official Crypto Wallet for MENA, SEA, & China, in World’s First for a Football League

How to configure a MetaMask wallet

By Alessia Pannone – 2 Mar 2023

Latest and important crypto news regarding Solana (SOL). Apparently, Solana plans to improve its blockchain after the recent outage that generated concern among users.

Furthermore, it seems that the first “backed” real estate NFTs are being launched, allowing users to invest in real “tokenized” homes.

Summary

After a network slowdown left users in a panic, Solana released plans to improve its latest network upgrade.

Following the latest network update 1.14 on 25 February, the Solana network experienced a significant slowdown in blockchain production. Reacting immediately to the transaction disruptions, validators downgraded the software to increase performance.

However, on 28 February, Anatoly Yakovenko, founder and CEO of Solana Labs, issued another statement on how the ecosystem plans to improve the network’s recent upgrades. The main goal of the plan is stability as the network continues its transition.

Indeed, Yakovenko stated:

“The 2022 priorities were building new features and new tools. 2023 is stability. Tldr 1/3 of core eng will focus on stability and adversarial testing. Here are my thoughts.”

The statement outlines a six-step plan for engineers to help streamline the process and reveals the formation of an adversary team, which includes one-third of Solana’s engineering team.

This team was formed to implement additional hooks and instrumentation in the validator code and to detect exploits in the underlying protocols.

It has also defined ways to focus on finding the stability of the entire network. This includes a second validator client developed by Jump Crypto‘s firedancer team and Mango DAO developers creating new tools and implementing local fee markets, among other efforts.

Prior to version 1.14, key engineers were working to fix problems that affected the speed and usability of the network, such as invalid gas calculation, lack of flow control for transactions, and lack of fee markets, among other more technical issues.

These issues were prioritized to improve the user experience. However, after the latest release, core engineers plan to engage other developers and external auditors to test and find exploits.

Yakovenko’s recent statement mentions that the investigation into what happened during the initial outage is still ongoing, and the community will be informed when the information becomes available.

In any case, he clarified on 28 February that on-chain voting was not the cause of the slowdown.

The community’s reaction to the outage has been frantic, with some users calling the system a “transaction killer.”

However, the response to Yakovenko’s improvement roadmap was mixed: some users said the news was “fantastic,” while others questioned Solana’s integrity:

“Your testing process has failed with every major release. Do you at least have a real testing process? I’m not sure. A simple question: who is responsible for the overall coordination of tests and releases so far? You? raj? … it’s not serious.”

The Solana ecosystem call is scheduled for 2 March 2023, where the state of the ecosystem, among other issues, will be discussed.

On 27 March, Helium Network‘s communication protocol plans to migrate to Solana’s blockchain to distribute oracles.

The company Homebase has sold the first NFTs “backed” by real estate on Solana, allowing users to invest in real “tokenized” homes.

Specifically, a share of a three-bedroom apartment in McAllen, Texas, was sold with 2,468 NFTs on offer, with a total value of $246,000.

Users can invest through the program in single-family properties, with each of these to be held by a limited liability company. Moreover, the ownership of each property would be associated with Homebase’s NFTs.

And, when the home is rented out, the users (or rather the NFT holders) would receive the monthly income in the form of USDC, in proportion to the asset being owned. This is a way, according to the company, to enable more people to invest in the sector, which is very often exclusive given the liquidity needed to operate in it.

From a regulatory standpoint, according to the releases, NFTs would be issued and registered under the SEC, and thus considered “securities” under the agency’s regulations.

Alex Kim, co-founder of Homebase, stated the following:

“We have decided to take one of the more prudent legal approaches. And we decided to register our assets as ‘securities’ from day one.”

This is not the first time such an operation has seen the light of day. Already last year, for example, Vesta Equity decided to sell similar products on Algorand, but the business did not seem to attract new investment.

By contrast, Roofstock onChain, a real estate NFT marketplace, has been more successful, recording the sale of a property in South Carolina last October, valued at $175,000.

Graduated in communication sciences, currently student of the master’s degree course in publishing and writing. Writer of articles from an SEO perspective, with care for indexing in search engines.

Cryptonomist Editorial Staff – 26 Aug 2023

Reporting the future.

The latest news about Bitcoin, ICO, trading, blockchain and fintech.

Stay updated on all the news concerning cryptocurrencies and the whole world of the blockchain

We use cookies to make sure you can have the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

source







