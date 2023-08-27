Here are the VALORANT Patch 6.11 patch notes – Dot Esports









Changes to Chamber, pistols headline newest update.

Riot Games have launched yet another update to VALORANT. Patch 6.11, which went live on June 6, introduces a few major changes to some agents, including Chamber, Breach, and Viper, while also completely revamping Pearl.

Chamber is the only VALORANT agent who has seen major changes. His win rate dipped massively following his Patch 5.12 nerfs in December last year. After these nerfs went live, Chamber’s pick rate dropped to three percent and has stayed there ever since, according to METAsrc.

Luckily for Chamber mains, he’s treated with buffs to three abilities, which might improve his poor performance so far this year. Elsewhere, Breach and Viper are receiving minor changes in VALORANT Patch 6.11.

Another major point of Patch 6.11’s update is Pearl’s revamp. The developers took the B site under the scope and made sure both defending and claiming it won’t be as easy as it was.

Additionally, the devs also nerfed Shorty and Frenzy, which were becoming players’ favorites in recent weeks. If you’re someone who enjoyed having fun with either of these guns, this patch spells bad news, since these changes could once again make them arguably unplayable.

Breach

Chamber

“Chamber has taken a backseat in overall pick-rate after the last round of changes in Patch 5.12. At the time, we reduced Chamber’s sphere of influence significantly. We’re looking to put more power into his ability to lurk, and give him more flexibility within his setups.”

Viper

“The Viper change below is meant to both create more explicit downtimes when playing around her utility and address the multiplicative effects of Viper and Harbor’s vision block.”

“We want to ensure Viper and Harbor can be competitive independently, while also allowing room for teams to explore strategies that can counter them. This change retains Viper’s power moments while her utility is active but asks you to be more precise on when to use it—giving attackers more agency and value in baiting out her fuel, and defenders a larger window to play around it during retakes. It also creates some moments of downtime when Harbor and Viper cycle their walls.”

“As always, we will be watching how these changes play out in the coming months and evaluating if any further changes are needed.”

Miscellaneous

Pearl

Weapon accuracy on Ascenders / Ziplines (Ropes)

“We’ve adjusted the weapon spread on ropes across most weapons to make combat efficacy while on ropes a touch more difficult. This should allow combat on ropes to be viable in close range scenarios, which we feel is important to make them a viable map traversal tool, but much less often will it be a good choice in medium to long range engagements.”

Shorty

“We like that the Shorty has found a viable role in the game though it has proven to be too reliable and accessible. We’re increasing the price to make purchasing the Shorty a more thoughtful decision throughout the course of the game while the damage adjustments require more accuracy to get one shot kills against fully armoured opponents.”

Frenzy

Error Power

“Error Power (also known as Centre Biasing for us) is a tool we utilize to reward accuracy by biasing shots toward the centre of the crosshair.”

“While this system is functioning as intended for stationary firing, it’s been unintentionally aiding firing while on the move. We’ve significantly reduced centre biasing in these movement states: shots fired while moving are now almost uniformly random within their spread cone, meaning that fewer of these shots will precisely land on target.”

“Even so, Run-and-gun (and jump shooting) kills will still happen – and we think these kills are healthy in close range contexts with the right weapons – but this error power adjustment should help to reduce their frequency a moderate amount, particularly at longer ranges.”

Recoil adjustments

“For a handful of weapons, we’ve increased vertical recoil while firing on the run. This makes the weapons feel less controllable in this state, and should reduce the number of incidental run-and-gun kills.”

Vertical recoil multiplier whilerunning:

Phantom/Vandal ammo reserve

“We wanted to inject more decision making when wall penning common spots or blind firing through smokes with the Phantom and Vandal. We’ll keep a close eye on the adjusted ammo reserves for these guns to make sure these weapons are still able to deal with shootables like Sage’s Barrier Orb (C) and Harbor’s Cove (Q).”

Bug fixes

Aussie Editor for Dot Esports. Nick, better known as Taffy, began his esports career as a commentator, switching to journalism with a focus on Oceanic esports, particularly CS:GO and Dota. Email: [email protected]

