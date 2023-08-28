The 10 Best Movies Added To Netflix In April 2023 – Forbes









HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: Christian Bale attends the Premiere of FOX’s “Ford v Ferrari” … [+] at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 04, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The first day of each month is a glorious day for Netflix NFLX subscribers, as that’s the day when the world’s biggest streamer unloads dozens of new movies. From Oscar winners to adored animation to bona fide classics, there are always lots and lots of options for anyone’s taste in movies.

So what are your best options this month? Let’s take a look at the best new movies added to Netflix on April 1. And at the bottom of the article, you can find a full list of every single new film at your disposal.

Inception, directed by Christopher Nolan, is a mind-bending science fiction thriller that follows the story of Dom Cobb, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, a skilled thief who can enter people’s dreams to steal their secrets. He is hired by a wealthy businessman to plant an idea in the mind of his rival’s son. Joined by a talented ensemble cast, including Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tom Hardy, Ellen Page, and Ken Watanabe, Cobb delves deeper into the dream world, blurring the lines between reality and illusion in a race against time.

Matilda is a charming 1996 family film directed by Danny DeVito, based on Roald Dahl’s novel. The movie follows the story of a gifted young girl named Matilda Wormwood, played by Mara Wilson, who discovers her telekinetic powers while living in a neglectful and abusive household. Matilda seeks refuge in her school, where she befriends the kind-hearted Miss Honey, portrayed by Embeth Davidtz. However, their happy existence is threatened by the cruel and intimidating headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, played brilliantly by Pam Ferris. Matilda is a heartwarming tale of courage and friendship that will captivate audiences of all ages.

The Bourne movie series is an action-packed espionage thriller that follows the journey of Jason Bourne, a former CIA assassin suffering from amnesia, as he seeks to uncover the truth about his past while evading the agency’s relentless pursuit. Directed by Doug Liman in the first installment, and later by Paul Greengrass, the franchise stars Matt Damon in the lead role, alongside supporting performances from actors like Julia Stiles, Joan Allen, and Jeremy Renner (who takes the lead role in The Bourne Legacy). With its intricate plots, intense action sequences, and expert direction, the Bourne series remains a classic in the spy genre.

The Mauritanian is a legal drama based on the true story of Mohamedou Ould Salahi, who was imprisoned without charge in Guantanamo Bay for over a decade. Directed by Kevin Macdonald, the film features an outstanding cast including Jodie Foster as defense attorney Nancy Hollander, Tahar Rahim as Salahi, and Benedict Cumberbatch as prosecutor Stuart Couch. With powerful performances and a thought-provoking storyline, the film offers a poignant commentary on the failures of the US justice system and the human cost of the War on Terror.

A League of Their Own is a heartwarming and humorous movie that tells the story of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League during World War II. Directed by Penny Marshall, the film stars Tom Hanks as the hard-nosed coach of the Rockford Peaches, and Geena Davis, Madonna, and Rosie O’Donnell as some of his talented and spirited players. This series is a celebration of female empowerment, showcasing the grit and determination of a group of women who defied all expectations.

The Birds is a timeless horror film directed by the master of suspense, Alfred Hitchcock (personally, this is my favorite Hitchcock flick). Starring Tippi Hedren and Rod Taylor, the movie follows a wealthy San Francisco socialite who finds herself in a terrifying predicament when a series of inexplicable and violent bird attacks begin to occur in her quiet seaside town. As the attacks become more frequent and more deadly, she must fight for survival against a seemingly unstoppable force of nature. With stunning visuals and a haunting score, The Birds is a classic thriller that still manages to captivate audiences to this day.

Sam Raimi’s iconic Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire as the titular hero, Kirsten Dunst as his love interest Mary Jane Watson, and Willem Dafoe as the villainous Green Goblin, is a masterful blend of action, humor, and heart. Raimi’s direction brings to life the iconic web-slinging hero in a way that has captivated audiences for decades. Maguire’s earnest portrayal of Peter Parker captures the character’s struggles and triumphs with great depth, while Dunst’s chemistry with Maguire brings a timeless romance to the screen. Dafoe’s menacing performance as the Green Goblin cements his place as one of the most memorable comic book villains of all time.

The Land Before Time is a classic animated adventure film directed by Don Bluth. The movie follows the journey of a young brontosaurus named Littlefoot, voiced by Gabriel Damon, as he and his friends embark on a perilous journey to find a lush and safe land known as the Great Valley. Along the way, they encounter various challenges and obstacles, but their determination and friendship keep them going. The film features the voices of Pat Hingle, Candace Hutson, Judith Barsi, and Will Ryan, among others, and is a timeless tale of courage and hope in the face of adversity.

American Hustle is a 2013 crime comedy-drama film directed by David O. Russell and starring an all-star cast including Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, and Jeremy Renner. Set in the late 1970s, the film follows a con artist couple (Bale and Adams) forced to work for an FBI agent (Cooper) who uses their expertise to bring down corrupt politicians. Fueled by dazzling performances and a funky soundtrack, American Hustle is a stylish and entertaining tale of greed, deception, and redemption.

Zombieland is a horror-comedy film directed by Ruben Fleischer that follows the journey of four survivors (Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin) in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by zombies. The group forms an unlikely family as they navigate the dangers of the undead and discover the importance of trust, friendship, and survival. With humor, gore, and heart, this flick is a thrilling ride that will keep you entertained from start to finish.

