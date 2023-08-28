What's Coming to Prime Video in July 2023 – TV Insider

Prime Video and Amazon Freevee are keeping things cool this July with the return of fan-favorite titles and the arrival of fresh shows that are sure to entertain.
On Prime Video, gear up for a beachy summer with Belly (Lola Tung) and the boys who love her in Season 2 of Jenny Han‘s The Summer I Turned Pretty, which will drop on a weekly basis after its three-episode premiere on July 14. And don’t miss Justina Machado in the buzzy new show The Horror of Dolores Roach. Plus, real-life pals Michael Sheen and David Tennant reunite as Aziraphale and Crowley for Season 2 of Good Omens beginning July 28.
And on Freevee, don’t miss the ability to stream Prime originals including Summer Forever: Hamptons and The Wheel of Time. Below, learn more about the titles being offered on the platforms this summer.
July 1
1900
A Bridge Too Far
A Star Is Bron
Acts of Violence
Battle Los Angeles
Battleship
Big Top Pee-Wee
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Birdman of Alcatraz
Black Rain
Black Sunday
Case 39
Chaplin
Legally Blonde (Credit: Everett Collection)
Charlotte’s Web
Class
Continental Divide
Cool Hand Luke
Cry Macho
Father of the Bride
Flags of Our Fathers
Force 10 from Navarone
Free Willy
Freedom Writers
Frogs
Gaslight
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Gladiator
Hacksaw Ridge
Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man
Hondo
Hour of the Gun
How to Train Your Dragon
Imagine That
Invaders from Mars
Irma La Douce
It’s Kind of a Funny Story
Jason’s Lyric
Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise
Jesse Stone: Night Passage
Jesse Stone: Sea Change
Jesse Stone: Stone Cold
MouseHunt (Credit: DreamWorks / Courtesy Everett Collection)
Kick-Ass
Last Man Standing
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
Lemony Snicket’s: A Series of Unfortunate Events
Little Nicky
Man in the Moon
Marathon Man
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Men in Black III
Mousehunt
No Country for Old Men
Not Without My Daughter
Once Bitten
Paths of Glory
Puss in Boots
Rampage
Rebel Without a Cause
Rocky Balboa
Rollerball
Saturday Night Fever
Saving Private Ryan
Scarface
Serpico
Sleepover
Supernova
Support the Girls
The 40-Year-Old-Virgin
The Iron Giant (Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection)
The Amityville Horror
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford
The Queen of Versailles
The Big Country
The Family Stone
The Fighter
The General’s Daughter
The Iron Giant
The Other Guys
The Public Enemy
The Russia House
The Shawshank Redemption
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Train
The Truman Show
The Two Jakes
The Untouchable
Trolls World Tour
True Grit
Under the Tuscan Sun
Unknown
Valley Girl
W
Wicker Park
Witness for the Prosecution
You, Me and Dupree
Yours, Mine & Ours
MasterChef Mexico Junior: S1-2
Petticoat Junction: S1-5
July 4
80 for Brady
July 7
*Los Inciadios (Prime Video Original)
The Portable Door
The Horror of Dolores Roach (Credit: Prime Video)
Sweeney Todd with a side of salsa! Justina Machado (One Day at a Time) headlines this twisted eight-episode adaptation of the hit podcast about a woman’s descent into a gory gourmet nightmare. After 16 years in prison, Dolores heads home to a gentrified Washington Heights in New York City and reunites with pal Luis (Alejandro Hernandez), an empanada shop chef. Having developed a knack for working out folks’ knots in jail, Dolores accepts his offer to run a massage parlor below the shop, but the plan develops a kink when their scummy landlord (Marc Maron) crosses the line, leaving Dolores with a mess… and new meat on Luis’ menu. It’s a delicious turn by Machado, who sinks her teeth into the role. “My favorite part is her absolute rawness,” she fittingly adds. “I feel so free playing her.” —Damian Holbrook
July 14
The King’s Speech
(Credit: Prime Video)
This beachy New England-set drama — based on Jenny Han’s bestselling young adult series — returns for its sophomore season, starting with three episodes on the premiere date. Lovesick teen Belly (Lola Tung) is still feeling butterflies for both Fisher brothers — brooding Conrad (Christopher Briney) and flirty Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno)—and unsure of who to choose. While they sort that out (hopefully!), Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher also join the series in undisclosed roles.
July 18
*Surf Girls Hawai’i (Prime Video Original)
Till
July 23
Unseen
July 25
Knock at the Cabin
July 28
*Good Omens: Season 2 (Prime Video Original)
*Novela (Prime Video Original)
July 29
Hardball
Heaven Can Wait
July 31
Dances with Wolves
Good Omens (Credit: Prime Video)
July 1
Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold
Bad Influence
Breakheart Pass
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Burlesque
Desperate Hours
Dressed to Kill
Elysium
Extract
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Fired Up!
Friday Night Lights
Gnomeo & Juliet
I Love You, Phillip Morris
Igor
John Tucker Must Die
Keeping Up with the Joneses
Knight and Day
Love and Death
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Man of the West
Morgan
Nobody
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Planet 51
Playmobil: The Movie
Profile
Radio Days
Rio
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (Credit: ©Universal/courtesy Everett Collection)
She-Devil
Super Troopers 2
Superbad
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Dogs of War
The Horse Soldiers
The Package
The Revenant
The Smurfs
The Space Between Us
The Walk
Think Like a Man
Thunderbolt and Lightfoot
Tower Heist
Untamed Heart
Vera Cruz
Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Wings of Courage
Dallas: S2-14
The Good Wife: S1-7
Ze Network S1
July 5
(Credit: Prime Video)
Meet the younger cousin of Bravo’s reality hit Summer House. Twelve fresh-faced, college-age young adults (like Avery Solomon and Emelye Ender, above) spend the warmest time of the year working and playing in rich kid paradise, the Hamptons, in this reality drama. Locals and newcomers clash, pool parties splash — and all eight episodes are available to stream now on Prime Video.
July 7
Gary and His Demons: Season 1-2
July 14
(Credit: Prime Video)
Robert Jordan’s epic fantasy novels come to life in this ambitious adaptation. It stars Rosamund Pike as a member of a magical group of female channelers tasked with protecting the world. The first season of the Prime Video original — available until Sunday, August 13, on Freevee — sees Pike’s Moiraine leading five young villagers on a quest after learning that one of them may hold the key to vanquishing an eternal evil…or reviving it.
July 15
All in the Family: S1-9
Code Black: S1-3
Good Times: S1-2
July 17
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2
July 21
*Almost Paradise: Season 2 (Amazon Freevee Original)
July 28
Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Scroll
Keep up with your favorite shows… delivered to your inbox!
Home Latest News What's Coming to Prime Video in July 2023 – TV Insider