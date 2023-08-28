Crypto Price Today Live: Bitcoin falls below $22,400; Solana, XRP shed up to 3% – The Economic Times









SAP has launched a new enterprise on the Metaverse with the aim of accelerating cloud adoption among Indian firms. The interactive and immersive ‘cloud on wheels’ platform will enable customers to experience the full range of SAP’s offerings and reimagine processes for improved business outcomes.

Demand for electric vehicles (EVs) by ecommerce companies and consumer goods makers of daily essentials has doubled from last year as they look to save costs by over half and meet carbon emission reduction targets, executives said.

Brookfield is looking to grow its $25-billion asset portfolio in the country further, said former central banker Mark Carney, also the UN Special Envoy for climate action and finance. The chair of Brookfield Asset Management and head of transition investing at the firm told Deepshikha Sikarwar & Vinay Pandey in an interview that India has a big opportunity amid global supply chain disruptions.

The Indian government has got the new Data Bill “right”, applying “strong protection” for personal data while allowing cross-border data flow, said Brad Smith, Microsoft’s vice chairman and president. In an interview to Surabhi Agarwal & Bodhisatva Ganguli, Smith, the second-ranking executive (after chairman and CEO Satya Nadella), called artificial intelligence the greatest advancement for human thinking since the invention of the printing press.

Stories you might be interested in

