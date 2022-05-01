These Netflix tips and tricks every binge-watcher should know – The Indian Express

Netflix is one of the most popular video streaming apps. The OTT app comes with a few interesting features that you might not be aware of. The company lets you watch some of its content for free and even lets you stop the auto-playing of video previews or episodes. You can also limit the content that your kid is watching on Netflix. One can also find some specific content through codes. Here are some of the Netflix tips and tricks that you might want to know.

There are a lot of users who can’t buy the subscription of Netflix. But, you can watch some of the Netflix content for free. Yes, read it right. Netflix allows you to watch its content for free, but there’s a catch. You only get to watch the first episode of a bunch of Netflix’s popular shows. All you need to do is visit netflix.com/watch-free to see what is available to watch free.

Once you open this site, you just need to click on the ‘Watch Now’ button after choosing your favourite content. We were able to watch the content for free on a PC or laptop, but not on a mobile phone. The good thing is you won’t be required to signup, or add your bank card details.

It worth noting that Netflix changes the content on a frequent basis. At the time of writing this article, we were able to watch the first episode of Stranger Things, Elite, Boss Baby: Back in Business, and more for free.

If you want to access all the Netflix content for free, then you can consider buying Jio’s Rs 399 postpaid plan. It not only offers you a Netflix (mobile-only) subscription, but also a total of 75GB of data with 200GB of data rollover facility, unlimited calling to all network and 100 SMS per day. Apart from Netflix, you also Prime Video and Hotstar (VIP) subscription.

Vodafone also has a RedX plan, which offers a Netflix subscription, apart from six month lock-in period, airport lounge access to international and domestic airport lounges, Zee5 Premium membership, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hostar subscription. You also get unlimited data, calls and 100SMS. The plan is priced at Rs 1,099 per month.

Step 1: Open Netflix on your phone or PC and visit the Profiles section. Scroll down and you will find an ‘Account’ section,’ which you need to press on.

Step 2: Scroll down and tap on your name (profile). The drop-down menu will show you a few options, including language, profile lock and more. You need to tap on Playback settings.

Step 3: Tick the boxes as per your preference and then click on the ‘Save’ button. You will get two options – one for the episode and the other one is for video previews.

Netflix offers you an option to search for category-wise content, but that might not be enough for you. So, when you tap on ‘Comedies’ in the Category section, you get all the movies and TV shows accordingly. But, what if someone wants to watch Horror comedies or Sports comedies or Romantic Comedies. There are codes for sub-categories so that you can easily find the content you are looking for. All you need to do is visit Netflix-Codes.com, and tap on the sub-category. Netflix will then display the preferred content.

Netflix allows you to set up a dedicated kid profile and limit it to content at a certain rating level. Read on to know more about how to enable it.

Step 1: Open Netflix > Profile > Account.

Step 2: Scroll down to ‘Profile & Parental Controls’ and tap on the profile you want to restrict.

Step 3: Tap again on ‘Change,’ which will be located near the ‘Viewing Restrictions’ option. You will then be asked to enter your Netflix password.

Step 4: Now all you have to do is set the maturity rating for the shows and movies you want to allow in that profile. The options that you get are U, PG, 12, 15 and 18. Fill ‘Title Restrictions’ section and then you will see a list of restricted titles listed on it. Hit the ‘Submit’ button.

source