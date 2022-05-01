New 5G iPhone SE, 6.7-Inch ‘iPhone 14 Max’ Set to Be Released in 2022 – iDrop News

Toggle Dark Mode

For the first time in four years, Apple finally refreshed the iPhone SE in 2020. Because of its price and small design, this budget iPhone quickly became the go-to choice for many iPhone fans. Now, the good news is that Apple won’t keep us waiting another four years before it releases a new iPhone SE. According to a new report from Nikkei Asia, we should see the third-generation iPhone SE as soon as the first half of 2022.

According to the rumors, Apple will go totally 5G in 2022. Even though the company came late to the 5G party, all released iPhones will support 5G connectivity in 2022.

Qualcomm’s X60 modem chip will power the iPhone SE’s 5G connectivity, the report says. Not only that, but this next iPhone SE is said to be powered by the A15 processor, which is the same chip that the 2022 iPhone lineup will use.

And, since we’re talking about the iPhone SE, you shouldn’t expect a big design change. In fact, on the outside, nothing will change. According to Nikkei Asia, the new iPhone will look like a refreshed version of the iPhone 8, with the same design and the same 4.7-inch LCD display.

Unfortunately, Apple won’t switch to an OLED display, but that will help keep the price lower.

The report also mentions that Apple will completely ditch the iPhone mini next year, but keep the iPhone SE as the smallest and cheapest iPhone.

And that isn’t the first time we’ve heared about this. Since iPhone 12 mini sales have sadly been lower than anyone expected, Apple is likely to cancel the mini iPhone, which apparently will happen next year.

That being said, Apple will continue to offer four different iPhone models in addition to the iPhone SE in 2022.

Interestingly, according to the rumors, Apple will feature two 6.1-inch iPhones and two 6.7 inch models. One of each size will remain as a Pro version, and the other two will be the more affordable versions.

Apple might plan to release the iPhone SE at the end of April 2022, as it did with the current iPhone SE, but that’s speculation.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a specific release date for the upcoming iPhone SE, but based on this report, we should expect it in the first half of 2022.

Until then, we’ll have to wait for additional leaks to find out more about the next budget iPhone.

[The information provided in this article has NOT been confirmed by Apple and may be speculation. Provided details may not be factual. Take all rumors, tech or otherwise, with a grain of salt.]

