Pixel 6 owners say their phones are automatically rejecting some incoming calls – The Verge

Is there a misplaced setting, or another Pixel software issue?

Odd issues have popped up following software updates Google’s released for its latest flagship phones frequently enough for us to look into why Android 12 has been so buggy for certain phones. Now some Pixel owners report that their phones are failing to complete a fairly basic task — ringing when there’s an incoming call.

Unlike the issue with notification vibrations suddenly changing without explanation, this isn’t something we’ve been able to confirm. However, posts on Reddit (via Android Central and Phone Arena) and Google’s support forums describe issues where some incoming calls seem to be silently rejected, sending the caller directly to voicemail.

Their call log indicates that an incoming call was “declined,” when in fact, the phone didn’t ring, and they all claim they don’t have any Do Not Disturb setting or other feature enabled that might block the calls. One commenter on PhoneArena said they had a similar problem that turned out to be due to Verizon’s spam filtering, but reports of the issues are consistent across carriers.

There doesn’t appear to be a confirmed way to fix the issue beyond Hail Mary suggestions of device resets for those dealing with the issue. Reports of issues are mainly coming from owners of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices, but a few owners of older Pixel phones all the way back to the 2XL have said they’ve seen the same thing.

