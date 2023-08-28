Netflix Added 33 New Movies and Series for December 1st – What's on Netflix











by Kasey Moore kasey__moore

Published on December 1st, 2022, 10:41 am EST

Cake is now on Netflix – Picture: Cinelou Releasing.

Welcome to your first-of-the-month roundup, looking into all the new arrivals on Netflix for December 1st, 2022. This list will focus on all the new US releases, with 26 new movies and 5 new series. Here’s what’s new and trending for December 1st, 2022.

As we’ve crossed into a new month, check out all the new releases scheduled for December 2022. It’s going to be a busy one!

How does today’s haul compare to other countries and previous years?

Compared to other countries, the US falls behind.

Rating: TV-14

Language: Norwegian

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Director: Roar Uthaug

Cast: Ine Marie Wilmann, Kim Falck, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen

Writer: Espen Aukan, Roar Uthaug

Runtime: 101 min / 1h 41m

Of the new Netflix Originals releasing today, Troll is amongst the biggest international movies that Netflix has released this year, employing the talents of renowned director Roar Uthaug (Tomb Raider) to bring Norweigen folklore to life.

Here’s what you can expect from the new monster movie:

“When an explosion in the Norwegian mountains awakens an ancient troll, officials appoint a fearless paleontologist to stop it from wreaking deadly havoc.”



Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Director: Noah Baumbach

Cast: Greta Gerwig, Mickey Sumner, Adam Driver

Writer: Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig

Runtime: 86 min / 1h 26m

Relicensed from IFC Films today is Frances Ha (another movie that Netflix didn’t announce ahead of time), which received a coveted NYT Critic’s Pick when it was released a decade ago.

Aspiring dancer Frances meanders through the thrills and humiliations of her late twenties in New York City alongside her best friend, Sophie.

Baumbach, Gerwig, and Driver will all be reuniting later on Netflix this month with the addition of White Noise set to premiere on December 30th.



Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Drama

Director: Daniel Barnz

Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Adriana Barraza, Anna Kendrick

Writer: Patrick Tobin

Runtime: 102 min / 1h 42m

Returning to Netflix unexpectedly today is Cake, the 2014 movie starring Jennifer Aniston, Sam Worthington (who will soon be reprising his role as Jake Sully in Avatar 2) and Anna Kendrick.

The independent is perhaps one of Aniston’s best roles in her career, where she plays the role of Claire, who suffers from loss and develops a complicated obsession with a woman who took her own life.

At the time of release, the Times in the UK stated that Aniston should’ve been nominated for an award for her performance. In addition, AWFJ stated that it was “Raw, painful and utterly absorbing, Cake is a powerful and moving study of women truly on the verge.”



If you want an expanded version of this list, complete with trailers, loglines, and more, check out our new on Netflix hub page.

Finally, let’s check in with the top 10 TV shows and movies on Netflix US for December 1st where Wednesday and The Noel Diary top the charts.

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.

Founder of What’s on Netflix and based in Norwich in the United Kingdom, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for a decade having started the site in 2013. Contact: [email protected]



8 Best New Movies and Shows Added to Netflix This Week: August 26th, 2023

New Releases on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: August 25th, 2023

New Movies and Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 25th, 2023

New Releases on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: August 23rd, 2023

new Netflix releases this week

Netflix News

Sintonia Renewed for Season 5 at Netflix

Aug 28, 2023

Leaving Soon on Netflix

What’s Leaving Netflix UK in September 2023

Aug 28, 2023

Netflix News

Obliterated: Cobra Kai Creators New Netflix Series Netflix Release Date & Everything We Know

Aug 28, 2023

Netflix News

Family Switch: Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms Netflix Movie Sets November Release Date

Aug 28, 2023

Coming Soon to Netflix

New Movies Coming to Netflix in Fall 2023

Aug 28, 2023

Netflix News

The Killer: Netflix Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

Aug 28, 2023

What’s on Netflix is not endorsed, moderated, owned by or affiliated with Netflix or any of its partners in any capacity. The authors of this site also have no affiliation with Netflix. All promotional material including but not limited to trailers, images and videos are all copyright to their respective owners. Netflix is a registered trademark of Netflix, Inc.

© 2013-2023 What’s on Netflix – All Rights Reserved.

source







