Valorant Patch 5.12 Update Expected File Size – TalkEsport









Valorant patch 5.12 is nearly here, and only a few hours remain before the heavily anticipated Valorant update is shipped to the live servers.

We've got a hefty one for you. Check out all the Agent updates (and a Spectre update 👀) in Patch Notes 5.12 here: https://t.co/Mb7pXhyxVo pic.twitter.com/4JqPeDETBE

As fans are getting ready to welcome the new update filled with Agent changes, weapon updates, and more, many players are wondering what the expected file size of the next Valorant update will be.

If you’re looking to know more about the expected file size of Valorant 5.12, we have you covered.

More games. Less time. What more could you want? Swiftplay Beta is live now—give it a shot and let us know what you think. pic.twitter.com/MWJYfpXGCy

Valorant updates are generally about 1-2 GB in size. However, patch 5.12 is set to feature a number of new changes to the competitive shooter including the new game mode ‘Swiftplay’, which means the patch size may be more than usual.

Valorant players can expect patch 5.12 to take up just under 2 GB of your hard drive space. The exact size of the patch may still vary.

That’s everything you need to know about the expected file size of Valorant patch 5.12. If you wish to know more about the 5.12 update and everything that it’ll bring to the game, you can check out the changes here.

Start following Talkesport on Google News to keep yourself updated on all Valorant updates.

Your e-mail address is only used to send you esports news from TalkEsport. You can always use the unsubscribe link included in the newsletter.

First Name*

Last Name*

Email Address*

Phone Number

I accept the terms and conditions



TalkEsport is your one-stop home for all the esports content, entertainment, event, influencers and game title news. The true source for esports news.

Write to us: [email protected]

© Copyright – TalkEsport Media & Broadcasting (P) Ltd.

source







