Latest crypto news of JASMY, XRP and PEPE – The Cryptonomist

By Andrea Porcelli – 11 May 2023

In this article, we will examine three crypto that have caught the attention of investors and enthusiasts: JasmyCoin (JASMY), Ripple (XRP) and Pepe (PEPE).

We will analyse the recent prices of these cryptocurrencies and the latest news that has influenced their value on the market.

By analysing the prices and news of Jasmy Coin (JASMY), Ripple (XRP) and Pepe (PEPE), we will provide investors and cryptocurrency enthusiasts with a comprehensive overview of the current market trends and dynamics that could affect the value of these digital currencies.

Keeping an eye on the news and understanding the impact it may have on prices is key to making informed decisions and maximising the opportunities offered by the cryptocurrency world.

Summary

We start with the crypto Jasmy, which had a very negative performance last week.

Going back even further, the last 30 days of the JasminCoin token have also had a non-positive trend.

Over the past month, the token has lost 11.2%, bringing its price to USD 0.0056.

In terms of market statistics, the market capitalisation dropped to $264.3 million, with a 24-hour trading volume of $335.5 million.

In terms of supply in circulation, it is very large indeed, with as much as 47.6 billion JASMY exchanged, with an average time to discovery of 8 days.

Ripple (XRP) did not have the best month either, with even the famous token in litigation with the SEC not performing well. In 30 days, XRP lost 18.5%, taking the token down to USD 0.43.

Market cap fell to $22.2 billion, with daily trading volume pegged at $1 billion.

The supply of outstanding tokens remains very high: with 51.8 billion XRP, there is still a long way to go to get Ripple back to its all-time high of USD 3.84.

There is no good news for Pepe supporters either, as the crypto token was the worst performer of the three projects mentioned. Looking at the last 30 days, PEPE has lost 48% of its value. Today’s price is USD 0.00000177.

Market statistics put the project’s capitalisation at USD 691.5 million, with a trading volume of USD 442.8 million.

The outstanding supply is larger than either of the above, at an impressive 391.8 trillion PEPE tokens.

But let’s move on to the latest news on Jasmy, Ripple XRP and Pepe.

While the recent XRP conference in Las Vegas brought together XRP enthusiasts and members of the ‘XRP army’ in the bustling gaming capital of the US, it was the issue of regulatory clarity that dominated discussions.

Held on the 6th and 7th of May, the conference provided a platform for XRP fans to voice their concerns and demand answers regarding the ongoing legal battle between Ripple and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

At the event, passionate XRP supporters engaged in thoughtful discussions and asked intelligent questions to address the regulatory uncertainty surrounding XRP.

Underlying these discussions, however, was a growing frustration with the protracted nature of the litigation and the lack of clear guidance from regulators.

One of the prominent figures at the forefront of this frustration is attorney John E. Deaton, who has been actively commenting on social media throughout the SEC’s case against Ripple.

According to Deaton, the frustration expressed by XRP enthusiasts is not rooted in fear, but in the length of time it has taken to get regulatory clarity.

The SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple, filed in December 2020, alleged that the company had conducted an unregistered securities offering through the sale of XRP.

This lawsuit sent shockwaves through the XRP community, raising concerns about the future of the cryptocurrency and its potential classification as a security.

Since then, Ripple and the SEC have been engaged in a legal battle, with both sides presenting their arguments and counter-arguments.

The outcome of this case has significant implications not only for Ripple, but for the cryptocurrency industry as a whole, as it could set a precedent for the regulatory treatment of other digital assets.

The frustration expressed by XRP fans at the Las Vegas conference highlights the importance of regulatory clarity in the cryptocurrency space.

Clear guidelines and a well-defined regulatory framework are essential for the industry to thrive, and for businesses and investors to operate with confidence. A lack of regulatory certainty can hinder innovation, investment and the wider adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Concerns raised by XRP enthusiasts also highlight the need for efficient and timely resolution of legal disputes related to cryptocurrencies.

Protracted litigation can create uncertainty and disrupt the ecosystem, impacting not only the companies involved, but also their stakeholders and the wider cryptocurrency community.

While frustration is understandable, it is important to recognise that legal processes can often be complex and time-consuming.

The SEC’s case against Ripple involves complex legal arguments and requires a thorough examination of facts and evidence. It is important that the legal system takes the time necessary to ensure a fair and just resolution.

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency industry continues to evolve and regulators are gradually catching up with the pace of innovation.

As the industry matures, it is expected that the regulatory framework will be refined and clarified, providing a more stable and predictable environment for businesses and investors.

Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has been embroiled in controversy after calling the Pepe meme a “symbol of hate” in an email sent to its customers.

The statement sparked outrage from the PEPE memecoin community and led to calls for a boycott of the exchange.

The newsletter, sent on 10 May, cited the Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) 2016 decision to include the Pepe meme in its database of online hate symbols.

The newsletter was intended to provide information on how Coinbase maintains a safe and inclusive environment for its users. However, the characterisation of Pepe as a hate symbol was not well received by those associated with the PEPE memecoin community.

Popular cryptocurrency influencer Borovik.eth shared a screenshot of the newsletter with his 96,000 followers. The post quickly gained traction, with many expressing their discontent and frustration with Coinbase’s position.

The memecoin PEPE community, which has embraced the Pepe meme as a symbol of fun and inclusivity, believes that Coinbase’s classification is unfair and misleading.

The Pepe meme originated from a comic strip created by artist Matt Furie and gained popularity on the internet as a harmless and humorous meme.

In recent years, however, the character has been co-opted by some alt-right groups and used in ways that promote hatred and extremism. This association with hate groups led the ADL to designate Pepe as a hate symbol in 2016.

While it is vital to combat hate speech and extremism online, the characterisation of Pepe’s meme as a ‘hate symbol’ has been criticised as an oversimplification.

Many argue that the original intent and meaning of the meme has been distorted by a small subset of individuals, and that most people who engage with the Pepe meme do so in a light-hearted and non-hateful way.

The response from the memecoin PEPE community has been swift and strong. There have been calls to boycott Coinbase and some community members have urged others to withdraw their funds from the exchange and look for alternative platforms.

They argue that Coinbase’s characterisation of the Pepe meme as a symbol of hate is an unfair generalisation that unfairly stigmatises a wider community of meme enthusiasts.

As a major player in the cryptocurrency industry, Coinbase faces the challenge of maintaining a safe and inclusive environment for its users while navigating the complexities of meme culture and its various interpretations.

Balancing these considerations can be difficult, as perceptions of symbols and memes can vary widely across communities and subcultures.

The incident involving Coinbase and the Pepe meme highlights the importance of understanding the nuances of internet culture and the potential impact of labelling hate symbols.

It also highlights the need for open dialogue and engagement between platforms and communities to ensure fair representation and avoid unintended consequences.

It remains to be seen how Coinbase will respond to the reactions of the Memecoin PEPE community. The incident serves as a reminder of the challenges that arise when trying to address sensitive issues in the rapidly changing landscape of cryptocurrency and internet culture.

Andrea Porcelli – 28 Aug 2023

