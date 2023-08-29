Tron (TRX) Latest Update: BitGuildPLAT And Magic Academy … – Smartereum









The dreams of Tron (TRX) are finally coming through, as it is now making its way into the gaming industry. The blockchain of Tron (TRX) is one of the most promising in the blockchain space, and the blockchain project is aimed at taking over the entertainment industry and creating a decentralized web.

The blockchain project has achieved a lot over the past months, and it is now open to the development and deployment of Dapps after the launch of its Mainnet. What is remaining for the blockchain project is the activation of its Virtual Machine which is scheduled for October 8th.

Recently, the founder and CEO of the Tron (TRX) Foundation asked the community the kind of decentralized applications they want to see on the platform.

Recently, Justin Sun took to his Twitter account to announce the most exciting and recent news of the development of the world’s first idle blockchain game which is built on the blockchain of Tron (TRX). Justin Sun announced BitGuildPLAT and Magic Academy – the first game to be developed on the blockchain of Tron (TRX) – on the 30th of September.

The aim of BitGuild with this development is to introduce a new era where game players can truly interact with their game and actually their items in the game. Players will be able to purchase, trade, or sell their items in the game whenever they want. According to the official announcement, the game was built with Solidity programming language. This means that Solidity programming language is compatible with the Mainnet of Tron (TRX) via the TVM.

TRON (TRX) Price Today – TRX / USD

Tron (TRX) is currently valued at $0.0221 after an increase of less than one percent over the past twenty-four hours. The current market cap of the digital currency is $1.45 billion and its trading volume over the past twenty-four hours is $119.54 million.

Princess Ogono is a writer, lawyer and fitness enthusiast. She believes cryptocurrencies are the future. When she’s not writing, she spends time with her adorable cat, Ginger and works out often.

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.





This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

source







