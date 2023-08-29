How Long Downloads Last on Netflix Before They Expire – Business Insider









Netflix has come a long way since the days when it was a mail-in subscription service for DVD rentals. Now the most prominent name in the streaming revolution, Netflix holds thousands of TV shows and movies, ready to be streamed and enjoyed at any time — including on the go.

One of the best things about having a Netflix account is having the ability to download some shows and movies onto your mobile device. This feature is a godsend if you’re taking a long car ride or flight and need something to fill the time, or if you want to watch away from a WiFi network without eating your mobile data for the month.

Now, naturally Netflix downloads can’t last forever — that would essentially mean that you owned the movie, which is not how streaming services work. The amount of time that downloads can remain on your device can vary by license, or even by title — and some titles don’t allow downloading at all.

Most downloads last for seven days; if a download will expire in fewer than seven days, Netflix displays the days or time remaining for it beside the title on the app’s Downloads page.

Another common time limit is that many downloads will expire 48 hours after you press play on the title, after which point you’ll have to redownload it, if the option is available.

When a download has expired, you will see an orange exclamation point and the word expired next to it. This isn’t really something to worry about, though — as long as you’re connected to a WiFi network, you can download it again just as quickly — or choose a different title to download.

Here’s how to download and redownload Netflix shows and movies.

1. Find the movie or episode you want to download on your Netflix app.

2. If it’s available to be downloaded, you’ll see an arrow pointing downward to the right of the episode. Tap it to begin downloading.

If you’ve already downloaded the episode and it’s expired, the process is pretty much the same:

1. Find the title or episode, either in your Downloads tab or on the show or movie itself.

2. Tap the orange exclamation point that reads “Expired.”

3. In the pop-up menu, tap “Renew” to begin downloading.

Disclosure: Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Business Insider’s parent company, Axel Springer, is a Netflix board member.

