What's coming to Apple TV+ in June 2023? – Ready Steady Cut

Welcome to our monthly rundown of what’s coming to Apple TV+ in June 2023. Please note, this article focuses primarily on original content rather than licensed fare, with particular attention paid to recognizable IPs or hotly-anticipated movies and shows. Since complete information isn’t available right now, this article will be regularly updated throughout the month with the latest additions as and when we get them. And do remember that here at Ready Steady Cut we offer the most comprehensive coverage of all streaming releases, so be sure to check back regularly not just for updates but for links to our reviews and recaps for June’s offerings.

What’s coming to Apple TV+ in June 2023?

Shows continuing from May

Silo — In a ruined and toxic future, a community exists in a giant underground silo that plunges hundreds of stories deep; there, people live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them.

City on Fire — After an NYU student is found dead, her connection to a series of citywide fires begins to reveal itself.

Platonic — Former childhood best friends reconnect as adults and try to get past the rift that led to their falling out.

June 9

The Crowded Room — In Manhattan in the summer of 1979, a young man is arrested for a shocking crime, and an unlikely investigator must solve the mystery behind it before the true criminal strikes again.

Duck & Goose: When Duck Met Goose — Kids’ animated spin-off.

The Snoopy Show (Season 3) — The world’s most iconic dog is ready for his close-up; there are new adventures with the happy-dancing, high-flying, big-dreaming beagle who is joined by best friend Woodstock and the rest of the Peanuts gang.

June 12

The Afterparty (Season 2) — After a murder is discovered at a high school reunion, the attendees try to remember what happened, despite all of them remembering the fateful night differently and the murderer remaining at large.

June 16

Lovely Little Farm (Season 2) — Nestled in lavender fields is a lovely little farm where sisters Jill and Jacky nurture and love all their animals-including the talking ones.

June 23

Carpool Karaoke: The Series — The host joins a celebrity in a carpool around Saudi Arabia and together they engage in light-hearted conversations before singing various songs.

Swagger (Season 2) — Basketball players, their families and their coaches get swept up into the youth-sports economy. They all must walk a fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption.

June 28

Hijack — When Flight KA29 is hijacked during its seven-hour journey from Dubai to London, corporate negotiator Sam Nelson tries to use his professional skills to save everyone on board.

That’s everything coming to Apple TV+ in June 2023. You can check out all of these releases and many others with a subscription to the platform.

