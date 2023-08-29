Avalanche (AVAX), Moderate Volatility and Falling Thursday: Is it Time to Cash Out? – InvestorsObserver









Avalanche (AVAX) has been relatively average in terms of volatility when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Thursday, the Distributed Software Platform has dropped 2.15% to $11.26.

Moderately Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Avalanche a moderate volatility rank of 31, placing it in the bottom 31% of cryptos on the market.

The Volatility Gauge tracks this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day. AVAX’s moderate volatility reading pairs with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has moderate price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.

Avalanche price is favorably positioned going forward. With support set at $10.85 and resistance around $11.52. This leaves Avalanche with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

