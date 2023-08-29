Trump urges AT&T to oust CNN news chief – Reuters









WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday reiterated his attack on CNN over what he said was biased news coverage against him, saying the AT&T-owned news broadcaster should fire news chief Jeff Zucker.

“Little Jeff Z has done a terrible job, his ratings suck, & AT&T should fire him to save credibility!” Trump said in a post on Twitter.

Reporting by Susan Heavey

