Former Bybit Global Head of NFT Ian Holtz Joins Amazon Web … – NFT News and Insights from the Industry – NFTgators

Former Bybit global head of NFT Ian Holtz announced on LinkedIn today that he has joined Amazon Web Services (AWS) to lead Web 3 Startups for APAC & Japan.
This news comes after Amazon CEO Andy Jessy said in April 2022 that the e-commerce giant will start selling NFTs. However, Jessy published a note in November about role reductions in the company saying that job cuts could continue into 2023.
Holtz has led and founded a number of Web2 and Web3 companies throughout the past two decades of his career. He joins AWS from Syxx, a full-service blockchain-focused marketing and application development agency that he co-founded. He left his role as co-founder this month. Prior to that, he also founded a custom-built native iOS and Android app, YogaTime.
During his short stint at Bybit from March to July 2022, he deployed new NFT business unit team, reporting directly to the CEO; drove F1 RedBull Racing to their first mint at Monaco Grand Prix; and signed Brazilian soccer star Casemiro to a sponsorship deal.
Before joining Bybit, he was senior product & project manager at DAZN, where he led project and product management for an enterprise-grade blockchain marketplace for Japan Professional Soccer’s joint venture between four corporations including DapperLabs.
From 2017 – 2019, he was the founder and CEO of Aphelion, which he claims is “one of the world’s first fully decentralized blockchain exchanges.” The exchange had over 100,000 users across iOS, Android, WIN/Linux/Mac Desktop and Web and drove more than $1 million in daily trading volume.
Holtz has a background in psychology and business administration. Prior to moving into the blockchain and Web3 space, Holtz managed client services, business development and sales at IT, software development, advertising, tech, and mental healthcare companies.
Commenting on his new role in a LinkedIn post, Holtz said: “Beyond excited to help support all the visionary Web 3 founders in the region to invent and scale the future of the web.”
