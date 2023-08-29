Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Remains Above $26,000, XDC Becomes Top Gainer – ABP Live









By: Shayak Majumder | 29 Aug 2023 09:52 AM (IST)

Bitcoin price stood at $26,064.99 on Tuesday. ( Image Source : Gerd Altmann/Pixabay )

Bitcoin (BTC), the oldest and most valued cryptocurrency in the world, managed to float above the $26,000 mark as top coins register minor movements. Popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), Litecoin (LTC), and Solana (SOL) — traded sideways across the board. As per CoinMarketCap, the market’s fear and greed index stood at 35 (out of 100). The XDC Network (XDC) token emerged to be the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of over 8 percent. SUI became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of over 4 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $1.05 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour gain of 0.14 percent.

Bitcoin price stood at $26,064.99, registering a 24-hour gain of 0.20 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 23 lakh.

ETH price stood at $1,651.38 marking a 24-hour gain of 0.13 percent at the time of writing. As per WazirX, Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 1.47 lakh.

DOGE registered a 24-hour gain of 0.99 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.06231. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 5.57.

Litecoin saw a 24-hour jump of 0.88 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $65.35. LTC price in India stood at Rs 5,830.

XRP price stood at $0.5206, seeing a 24-hour gain of 0.44 percent. As per WazirX, Ripple price stood at Rs 46.

Solana price stood at $20.49, marking a 24-hour dip of 0.12 percent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 1,810.08.

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

XDC Network (XDC)

Price: $0.0564

24-hour gain: 8.48 percent

Curve DAO Token (CRV)

Price: $0.4809

24-hour gain: 4.54 percent

Avalanche (AVAX)

Price: $10.43

24-hour gain: 3.70 percent

Polkadot (DOT)

Price: $4.61

24-hour gain: 3.23 percent

Theta Network (THETA)

Price: $0.6188

24-hour gain: 3.21 percent

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Sui (SUI)

Price: $0.5268

24-hour loss: 4.61 percent

Bone Shibaswap (BONE)

Price: $1.30

24-hour loss: 4.60 percent

Hedera (HBAR)

Price: $0.05461

24-hour loss: 4.11 percent

Pepe (PEPE)

Price: $0.0000008517

24-hour loss: 2.72 percent

Quant (QNT)

Price: $100.73

24-hour loss: 2.67 percent

Mudrex co-founder and CEO Edul Patel told ABP Live, “Bitcoin experienced a drop below $26,000 over the past 24 hours, but swift recovery pushed it back above, settling at approximately $26,070. This month, BTC has witnessed an 11 percent decline, driven by escalated selling pressure and the absence of fresh market catalysts. The ongoing tug-of-war between buyers and sellers implies a potential sideways trajectory, with BTC likely ranging between $25,900 and $26,300 in the immediate future. In parallel, Ethereum’s price consolidation remains between $1,640 and $1,680 levels. Overall, the crypto market looks bearish alongside traditional markets as of now.”

Shubham Hudda, Senior Manager, CoinSwitch Markets Desk, said, “The market has been witnessing one of its lowest trading volumes in a very long time as BTC (+0.2 percent) is trading in a very narrow range near the $26,000 mark. This particular bear cycle of Bitcoin has already crossed more than 500 days, making it the longest bear market in the entire crypto lifecycle.”

Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX, said, “As US Fed indicates tightening monetary policy, the crypto ecosystem goes through a price correction. With the current bearish sentiment in place, it would be difficult for BTC to break out of its current resistance levels. Macroeconomic conditions continue to make investors wary. However, Bitcoin options witness continued demand amidst this.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin is currently hovering just above the important $26,100 support level. Its price movement remains limited above the critical support at $25,900, given its inability to sustain levels above the $26,500 resistance. Currently, the cryptocurrency is trading below the 100-hour simple moving average (SMA) and below the $26,200 level, facing significant resistance at the $26,200 and $26,500 levels. A successful break of the latter hurdle could lead to an upward move with a potential target of around $27,800. However, failure to break above $26,200 could result in a decline, finding key support at $25,400 and a potential decline to $24,800 if this support level is breached.”

Shivam Thakral, the CEO of BuyUCoin, said, “Recent market data paints an intriguing picture of the crypto landscape. With a 39.27 percent surge in the last 24 hours, the total market volume has reached $24.23 billion. Notably, DeFi contributes $1.83B, comprising 7.55 percent of the overall crypto market volume. Stablecoins have taken a dominant stance, capturing $23.13 billion, equivalent to 95.44 percent of the 24-hour crypto volume. Amidst these dynamics, Bitcoin stands at $26,072.79, which highlights the evolving nature of the crypto market, where DeFi and stablecoins play significant roles alongside the enduring influence of Bitcoin”

CoinDCX Research Team told ABP Live, “The crypto market remained stable over the weekend, with the total market capitalisation hovering around $1.05 trillion. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum showed limited price movement, with Bitcoin (BTC) holding at $26,000 and Ethereum (ETH) at $1,650. The upcoming week is anticipated to bring heightened market volatility due to various significant macroeconomic events. These events, including US Job Openings, Non-Farm Employment Change, and the Unemployment Rate, are expected to have ripple effects on various assets such as Gold, the Dollar Index, US Equity Markets, and the crypto market.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

