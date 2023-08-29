Turkish Embrace Crypto Stablecoins Like Tether (USDT) as Lira Slides – Bloomberg









Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Bloomberg: Balance of Power focuses on the politics and policies being shaped by the agenda of President Biden's administration.

Insight and analysis of top stories from our award winning magazine "Bloomberg Businessweek".

Highlights from a week-long virtual event bringing Bloomberg Businessweek magazine to life. Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec host a look back at the best interviews, discussions and more.

Dallas-Area Hospital Files Bankruptcy Two Years After Opening

Denbury Held Talks With 28 Potential Buyers Prior to Exxon Deal

Texans More Likely to Stay in Home State Than Other Americans

US Home Cash-Out Refinancing Falls to Lowest Since 2000 After Fed Hikes

More Americans Plan Vacations, Even as They Sour on the Economy

Le Maire Wants Retailers, Producers to Cut Price on More Goods

How a Small EV Maker Became More Valuable Than Ford and GM Combined

HP Drops on Reduced Profit, Cash Outlook as PC Woes Continue

Dating Apps Offer New Discount, Premium Tiers in Effort to Court Paying Users

Meta, Google Face Digital Tax in New Zealand Beginning in 2025

Google to Add AI Models from Meta, Anthropic to Its Cloud Platform

Musk, Zuckerberg Set to Attend Schumer’s Forum on Future of AI

OpenAI Unveils ChatGPT for Businesses, Stepping Up Revenue Push

Putin’s Going to China. It’s One of the Few Places the Accused War Criminal Can Go

Guatemala’s Transition to Arévalo Government to Start Next Week

NZ Housing Market Gives First-Time Buyers a Whiff of Opportunity

PDD Co-Founder Colin Huang Adds $4.3 Billion in Wealth

For travelers who want to avoid babies and kids, one airline will test an adults-only section

Rapper 50 Cent cancels Phoenix concert due to extreme heat that has plagued the region

Japanification? China Should Be So Lucky

Good Riddance to Fed’s Misguided Obsession With Job Openings

Five Key Questions About Medicare's New Drug Pricing

Luxury Villas Are Going Up in a Palestinian Boomtown Built on Shaky Peace

Nigeria’s Train to Nowhere Shows How Not to Build Public Transit

The Pandemic Transformed America’s Biggest Downtowns in Very Different Ways

Dimon Joins NY CEOs Asking Biden for Help on Asylum Seekers

Spanish Football’s Pay Inequality Faces Government Investigation

Ethanol Maker Says US ‘Green’ Jet Fuel Fate Hinges on Tax Policy

Trans Mountain Reroute Does ‘Irreparable Harm,’ Local Group Says

What Tokyo Learned From the 1923 Great Kanto Earthquake

Chicago TV Crew Reporting on Robberies Is Robbed at Gunpoint

San Francisco Taps Muni Market for Affordable Housing Project

What Grayscale's Court Victory Means for Crypto and a US Spot-Bitcoin ETF

Crypto Scores Landmark US Legal Win With Grayscale ETF Ruling

Andreessen-Backed India Crypto Exchange Reduces Workforce

People in Turkey are running to the crypto market as a haven against the collapsing lira currency.

