Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Disney Plus Release Date and Time – ComingSoon.net

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘s Disney Plus release date and time are highly anticipated. The recently released Marvel movie concludes James Gunn’s unlikely superhero trilogy, and many are wondering when they can watch it on Disney’s streaming service. Here

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to release on Disney Plus around August 2, 2023. This will be a Wednesday, the day that Disney typically reserves for new movies and shows.

Disney has roughly followed a 45-90 day theatrical exclusivity window for its new releases before they make their way to Disney Plus. The length of this window is typically increased or decreased based on a film’s success. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever took 82 days to make its way to Disney Plus, while Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will have taken 89 days by the time it’s made available to stream. If GotG 3 is released in early August, it will have taken 89 days.

Disney has yet to officially confirm when GotG 3 will release on its streaming platform, though given its track record, early August is a reasonable assumption.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will likely release on Disney Plus at 3 a.m. E.T. / 12 a.m. P.T. / 8 a.m. B.S.T. This is the schedule that most content released on the platform has adhered to, and GotG 3 should be no different.

Of course, plans could still change and Disney could decide to go for a different route for GotG 3. However, it’s unlikely that the company will change the timing of their release, given that it has been pretty strict on when new shows debut on the platform.

