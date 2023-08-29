Apple iPhone 15 series design leaked again: Here’s what it suggests | Mint – Mint









Apple iPhone 15 series launch is months away. But the rumour mill keeps churning news about the upcoming iPhone lineup. In a latest, popular leakster @UniverseIce has shared the front glass panel and the screen protectors of the iPhone 15 series.

The leaked images suggest that the Dynamic Island may come to non-Pro models as well. Dynamic Island is a screen feature that is currently offered on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models. It replaces the notch with an elongated hole. The feature shows notifications, the battery status and other information.

One can also see thinner bezels in the leaked images, hinting that the iPhone 15 series models may offer thin bezels compared to the predecessors. While the standard models – iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may offer a flat display, the Pro variants will come with rounded edges.

Apple iPhone 15 and the 15 Pro are tipped to feature a 6.1-inch display, the iPhone 15 Plus and the 15 Pro Max may have a 6.7-inch screen.

Other design changes expected with the iPhone 15 lineup are USB Type-C charging port, larger camera bump and a dedicated mute button. Further, Apple is expected to bring new colour variants with the 2023 iPhone series. These may include pink, green, and light yellow colors for the vanilla models, and new dark red/deep blue colour for the Pro variants.

Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, has recently shared his insights with the Daily Mail, asserting that the iPhone 15 will be a revolutionary device, particularly appealing to those who have not upgraded their iPhones in the past four years.

According to Ives, the iPhone 15 could mark Apple’s foray into the realm of artificial intelligence (AI). While the iPhone’s hardware capabilities are impressive, software advancements have the potential to overcome certain physical limitations.

He says that Apple intends to leverage AI within the Health app on the iPhone 15. By harnessing the vast amount of user-collected data, encompassing metrics such as heart rate, breathing patterns, mood, activity levels, and sleep patterns, AI could revolutionize the Health app.

