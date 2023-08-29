Best laptop deal: Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is $799.99 – Mashable









Save $200: As of Aug. 2, the latest model of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) is $799.99 at Amazon thanks to a 20% discount. That’s its lowest price ever.

A good laptop sets a student up for success once school starts. There are plenty of budget laptops available, but sometimes it pays to splurge.

One of your premium options is the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, which is just $799.99 at Amazon. Released earlier this year, this 13.5-inch touchscreen laptop is already at its lowest price ever.

The Surface Laptop 4 is one of the best options if you want portability without sacrificing too much performance. It’s powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 processor built exclusively for Surface laptops. This base model features 8GB of memory and a 256GB solid-state drive. It might not go toe-to-toe with a MacBook Pro, but it provides more speed and multitasking capabilities than your typical Chromebook.

Students will certainly like the fact that it’s easy to lug around campus all day: It’s ultra-thin and lightweight at less than three pounds.

Topics Microsoft

source







