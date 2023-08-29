Institutional owners may take dramatic actions as Verizon Communications Inc.'s (NYSE:VZ) recent 3.7% drop adds to one-year losses – Yahoo Finance









Institutions' substantial holdings in Verizon Communications implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

The top 25 shareholders own 39% of the company

Analyst forecasts along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

Every investor in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 64% to be precise, is institutions. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And institutional investors saw their holdings value drop by 3.7% last week. The recent loss, which adds to a one-year loss of 17% for stockholders, may not sit well with this group of investors. Also referred to as "smart money", institutions have a lot of sway over how a stock's price moves. As a result, if the decline continues, institutional investors may be pressured to sell Verizon Communications which might hurt individual investors.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Verizon Communications.

View our latest analysis for Verizon Communications

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Verizon Communications already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Verizon Communications' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Verizon Communications is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 8.4% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 7.9% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 4.2% by the third-largest shareholder.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Verizon Communications Inc.. Being so large, we would not expect insiders to own a large proportion of the stock. Collectively, they own US$41m of stock. Arguably recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

The general public– including retail investors — own 36% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Verizon Communications you should know about.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

The popular A.I. open-source platform Hugging Face was already a unicorn in 2022, but the company just keeps drawing in major funding.

David Rosenberg expects stocks to slump as economic woes mount, and says many homeowners are trapped after striking cheap mortgage deals in the past.

Ever wondered where the truly wealthy stash their cash? It’s a question that fascinates many, and the answer might surprise you. A recent survey by Bank of America Private Bank sheds light on the financial habits of millionaires in the United States. It turns out that the wealthiest Americans, particularly those ages 21 to 42 with at least $3 million in investable assets, are taking a different approach to wealth management than their older counterparts. According to the survey, these young mill

As the chairman of O’Leary Ventures and a star on the reality TV show “Shark Tank,” Kevin O’Leary has seen a lot of business triumphs and blunders. But what’s been happening to Bud Light lately still strikes him as unprecedented. In a recent interview with Fox Business, O’Leary said that Bud Light's situation is unheard of in the beer industry. “Beer brands take decades to build and usually are fighting [for] 1% to 2% share per year by spending hundreds of millions of dollars on advertising,” he

In 2019, The Walt Disney Co. celebrated several major successes, including the launch of Disney+ with 10 million subscribers on Day 1, a massive $71 billion acquisition of Fox's entertainment assets and the release of "Avengers: Endgame," the second-highest-grossing movie ever. These achievements showcased Disney's ability to leverage its intellectual property (IP) across various platforms, from theaters to theme parks and streaming. Fast forward almost four years, and doubts have emerged about

Buffett's company has sold stocks and amassed cash, signaling he expects a recession and plans to scoop up the bargain assets that emerge, Steve Hanke says.

"When you go from record-low mortgage rates to levels that we haven't seen for almost 20 years, you've destroyed both demand and supply," El-Erian said.

If you're ready to invest $200,000 (or something close to it) with the goal of turning it into $1 million, this article will help you understand your options and focus your investment strategy. If you're not sure what you should do, … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

The windfall elimination provision (WEP) reduces Social Security benefits for certain employees who may be double-dipping on a pension.

“Copper’s eventual bull run is likely to make oil’s famous 2008 rally look like child’s play,” Citi’s managing director for commodities research, told clients.

Apple had a good day Tuesday, along with other market leaders. Anticipation is building for Apple's Sept. 12 event, where it is expected to announce new products, including the iPhone 15 and new Apple watches. On Tuesday Apple stock shot up more than 2%, and the Relative Strength Rating for Apple stock jumped from 83 to 85.

(Bloomberg) — Mullen Automotive Inc. has accused brokerages TD Ameritrade and Charles Schwab of facilitating naked short selling and damaging the electric-vehicle company’s stock price. Most Read from BloombergCitadel Vets 69,000 Intern Applicants to Find Next Math GeniusesPutin Agrees to Visit China in First Trip Since Arrest WarrantWhat to Do With a 45-Story Skyscraper and No TenantsCrypto Scores Landmark US Legal Win With Grayscale ETF RulingStocks Up Most Since June as Fed Bets Sink Yields:

Despite their $30,000+ price, Nvidia's H100 GPUs are a hot commodity — to the point where they are typically back-ordered. Earlier this year, Google Cloud announced the private preview launch of its H100-powered A3 GPU virtual machines, which combines Nvidia's chips with Google's custom-designed 200 Gpbs Infrastructure Processing Units (IPUs). Now, at its Cloud Next conference, Google announced that it will launch the A3 into general availability next month.We'll have to see if Google Cloud wil

After toppling Bud Light to become the best-selling beer brand in the U.S. on the year, Modelo Especial has extended its lead over the beleaguered Anheuser-Busch brand.

What do investors do when they can get 5% for taking no risk? Find S&P 500 stocks they can make even more on by taking little risk — a tall order only a few can meet.

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk's father recently said he was approached by an undisclosed South American company with an unusual proposition. The company expressed interest in him donating sperm to facilitate the creation of people who share genetic traits with his famous son, the 77-year-old told The Sun. "I've got a company in Colombia who want me to donate sperm to impregnate high-class Colombian women because they say, ‘Why go to Elon when they can go to the actual person who created Elon,'" Elon

Advisors often work with high-net-worth clients and are able to understand the expectations wealthy clients have about managing their finances. The good news is that some of those takeaways can be applied to clients who are not high-net-worth individuals. Read … Continue reading → The post 4 Lessons Advisors Can Learn From High-Net-Worth Clients – That Apply to Regular Clients appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

(Bloomberg) — The head-scratching rally in VinFast Auto Ltd. shares came to a sudden halt on Tuesday, erasing $83 billion of market value.Most Read from BloombergCitadel Vets 69,000 Intern Applicants to Find Next Math GeniusesPutin Agrees to Visit China in First Trip Since Arrest WarrantWhat to Do With a 45-Story Skyscraper and No TenantsCrypto Scores Landmark US Legal Win With Grayscale ETF RulingStocks Up Most Since June as Fed Bets Sink Yields: Markets WrapThe unprofitable and thinly traded

Are you maxing out the 401(k) plan you have at work every year? Do you still have money left for saving and investment after contributing the maximum to your 401(k) and maybe an IRA or two? If so, then you … Continue reading → The post Executive Deferred Compensation Plans appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

The first quarter of 2022 has been difficult for retirement savers and retirees alike, and according to investment firm Charles Schwab, it was one of the worst quarters for fixed-income in decades. However, the rising yields and changed Federal Reserve … Continue reading → The post Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

source







