Phantom and Pancakeswap Join Hands to List $PHM Token – CryptoNewsZ









Pancakeswap recently received another token listing in the form of $PHM. In addition, Phantom Protocol announced joining hands with Pancakeswap to list $PHM on BSC's most popular decentralized exchange.

The announcement has boosted Pancakeswap price prediction, revealing a positive outlook for the token. Binance Smart Chan packs multiple DEXs, but Pancakeswap has established an esteemed prestige. The DEX provides a seamless trading experience with simple UI and features like assets staking, bridging, and swapping.

The latest announcement allows traders to buy $PHM tokens on the Binance Smart Chain through Pancakeswap. The network will facilitate the purchase without any minimum or maximum trade limit. Users merely need to have enough BNB balance to pay the transaction charges.

Here are the trading details:

Listing Date: 10th October 12:00 UTC

Trade Link: https://pancakeswap.finance/swap?inputCurrency=0x55d398326f99059ff775485246999027b3197955&outputCurrency=0x4399AE7538c33cA24edD4C28C5dd7Ce9a80acF81

Contact Address: 0x4399AE7538c33cA24edD4C28C5dd7Ce9a80acF81

The protocol suggests that users access the trade via official links to prevent malicious parties from interfering. In addition, the links can deter the chances of fake contact addresses and tokens.

Known for its DeFi + NFT operations, Phantom Protocol supports fractional trading and NFT issuance as well. In addition, the protocol recently entered another strategic partnership with RioDeFi to explore more cross-chain adoption alternatives.

The integration offered better returns to Phantom users while the ventures explored new cross-chain communication channels. Since Phantom packs cross-chain DeFi protocol, its partnership with RioDefi seems natural.

The protocol uses smart contracts to facilitate synthetic assets’ development in a decentralized manner via NFTs or cryptocurrencies as collateral. Phantom aims to unify the DeFi sector, allowing new traders to access DeFi-related investment opportunities in one spot.

The recent collaborations and the listing shows the protocol’s intent to achieve the objective. Besides, its ties with NGC Ventures, LD Capital, Gate Labs, Kyros Ventures, MXC, etc., also demonstrate its reliability.

