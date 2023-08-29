Marvel: Ranking the 6 Disney Plus MCU projects of 2022 – Bam! Smack! Pow!









Here are the six Marvel Studios projects that were released in 2022, what made them important, and why there’s potential going forward.

Last year, Marvel Studios produced Disney Plus shows from different kinds of characters. They ventured into the unknown. Instead of going with heroes and villains from previous movies and shows, Marvel Studios brought in new superpowered beings. This was a bold move by both Marvel and Disney. People tend to only like and get excited about the familiar. Almost everything released on Disney Plus in 2022 was new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While some of this year’s shows may have been met with criticism, they still had high viewer ratings. This means people are still tuned in and continue to have faith in the MCU projects. It’s easy to quit a weekly show when you’re not invested or don’t care how it ends. Especially with new shows coming out all the time, but that wasn’t the case here.

That being said, what were the best MCU projects released on Disney Plus? Here is their ranking and why they’re placed the way they are.

I Am Groot was the cutest thing to happen to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Possibly in all of Marvel in general. This wasn’t just a cute show. It was also a fun way to test something new. If this was the success that Disney Plus wanted, fans could get more shorts. Not just for kids either.

Who wouldn’t want to see short missions from Moon Knight in animated form? How about Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk in court? There are a ton of possibilities here and it all started with a talking tree.

Listen to this formula. Take a bunch of characters the novice Marvel Comics fan doesn’t know or care about, film the special in black and white, and then you make it like a classic B-movie. It seems like a bad idea on paper. Guess what? It worked. There’s no reason Werewolf by Night should have been as good as it was. Yet, here we are.

This isn’t just a good introduction to the characters. It has set the stage for them to potentially appear in another project (most likely with Blade and Black Knight) without the need of too much exhaustion on who they are. Hopefully they’ll work well in their next Marvel Studios movie or show whenever that is.

