Prime Video May 2023 Schedule: New TV & Movie Release Dates – ComingSoon.net

Violent Night is heading to Prime Video as part of the May 2023 schedule.

On May 26, the streaming service will add the appreciated action comedy movie starring David Harbour to its available content. Violent Night is directed by Tommy Wirkola from a screenplay by Pat Casey and Josh Miller. Joining Harbour are John Leguizamo (John Wick), Cam Gigandet (Without Remorse), Alex Hassell (Cowboy Bebop), Alexis Louder (The Tomorrow War), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), and Beverly D’Angelo (National Lampoon’s Vacation franchise). The movie hit theaters on December 2, 2002, and grossed over $76 million at the box office, a success that led producers to greenlight a sequel already in the works.

“When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint,” reads the synopsis.

Violent Night is produced by Kelly McCormick, David Leitch, and Guy Danella, with Marc S. Fischer serving as an executive producer. It hails from 87North.

