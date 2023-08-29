Google Pixel 8 leaked renders showcase new smaller design for … – Notebookcheck.net

Steve Hemmerstoffer, also known as @OnLeaks, has teamed up with MySmartPrice to deliver renders of the Pixel 8, just a day after the leaker shared equivalent images of the Pixel 8 Pro. While Google has maintained the design language of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series, a few details have changed, including a rounder overall look. In fact, the Pixel 8 bears more than a passing resemblance to recent iPhones, such as the iPhone 14.
Supposedly, the Pixel 8 will be noticeably smaller than the Pixel 7, which measures 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm. In comparison, the Pixel 6 comes in at 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm, making it roughly as large as the Pixel 3 XL. According to @OnLeaks, the Pixel 8 will measure 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9 mm, which would make it the smallest flagship Pixel since the Pixel 5. For reference, the latter is 144.7 mm tall, 70.4 mm wide and 8 mm thick. The Pixel 5 is also markedly lighter than subsequent flagship Pixel smartphones; @OnLeaks has not revealed the Pixel 8’s weight, although we suspect it will be lighter than the 197 g that its predecessor weighs.
Incidentally, the Pixel 8 will be smaller than the Pixel 7a too, which @OnLeaks claims will be 152.4 x 72.9 x 9.0 mm. Meanwhile, @OnLeaks and MySmartPrice report that the Pixel 8 will launch with a 5.8-inch display, which seems unlikely based on their leaked dimensions and images. For context, the Pixel 5 and Galaxy S23 are more compact than the Pixel 8’s reported size but have 6-inch and 6.1-inch displays, respectively. Additionally, the Pixel 4 has a 5.7-inch display, despite measuring 147.1 x 68.8 mm and even with its huge forehead. As such, we suspect that the Pixel 8 will still come in at approximately 6-inches.
It is worth noting that the camera bar extends the Pixel 8’s thickness to 12 mm. Separately, the handset will carry over the two rear-facing camera arrangement of the Pixel 7, with no telephoto camera or reputed LiDAR sensor that the Pixel 8 Pro has. The Pixel 8 is expected to launch in the autumn alongside the Pixel 8 Pro with Android 14. However, Google may showcase the Pixel 8 series in May during its I/O 2023 keynote, where the Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet are also rumoured to debut.
