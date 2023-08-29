What's Coming to Netflix This Week: June 5th to 11th, 2023 – What's on Netflix











An Oscar-nominated movie, a handful of new Netflix Originals and a Cartoon Network classic headlines the list.

After a bountiful first week of new releases in June 2023, what will week 2 of the month bring? Here’s a look ahead at all the new movies, series, specials, and games headed to Netflix (specifically in the US) between June 5th and June 11th, 2023.

Want to see what’s still to come throughout the rest of June 2023? You’ll find our comprehensive list here, which includes titles you won’t find listed anywhere else.

Before we dive into the full list of what’s coming up, here’s a look at our top three most anticipated titles to come this week:

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Has Never Have I Ever been one of Netflix’s biggest and best teen comedies in the streamer’s history? We think so, and it’ll be returning for one last outing towards the tail end of the week.

This year we see the main cast tackle their final year at high school in senior year.



Coming to Netflix: Monday

Licensed from Lionsgate at the start of the week is the overlooked David Gordon Green biopic movie, Stronger which stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Tatiana Maslany.

Based on the memoir of the same name by Jeff Bauman and Bret Witter, the story is about a Boston native who was caught up in the marathon bombings and lost his legs. He thankfully survived but had a long road to recovery ahead.

While the movie was never a big box office draw when it was released in theaters six years ago, it did do exceedingly well with critics. Refinery 29’s Anne Cohen summarized best: “Stronger is an incredible story of human spirit and endurance – but it’s not just Jeff Bauman’s. And that’s what makes it so powerful.”



Coming to Netflix: Monday

Picture: Cartoon Network

Cartoon Network content had all but left Netflix in recent years with HBO Max (now just Max) being the library’s home. However, the streaming wars have bought hard times on Warner Bros Discovery which means they’re now open to licensing again and that’s what we’re seeing here.

All four seasons of the very first iteration of Ben 10 (which ran between 2005 and 2008) will rejoin Netflix this week. It follows a 10-year-old boy who finds a bracelet and is granted the ability to morph into different aliens.

What will you be checking out on Netflix over the next seven days? Let us know in the comments down below.

