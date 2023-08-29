How to turn on Onn TV without remote (5 Methods) – YTECHB









Losing the remote for your TV can be annoying. There could also be a possibility of your remote being damaged or even physically broken. When such things happen, you would naturally look around on the internet or at your local stores for a replacement remote. However, looking for a replacement remote and ordering one can sometimes take a lot of time. Just because the remote is missing, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be using your TV.

You can follow a few ways to switch on your Onn smart TV without using the remote. The methods mentioned in the guide are simple and easy to follow. Whether you own the intelligent Roku Onn TV or the basic TV, the methods discussed below will work perfectly for you. Let’s get started.

A lot of TVs, whether smart ones or non-smart ones, will usually have a number of physical buttons either on the front panel or on the back panel either on the left or right sides of the TV. You will see buttons for Power, Input, channel, and volume control easily. These buttons are present on the Roku as well as standard Onn TVs. This is the most basic way to power up your Onn TVs.

Now, if the remote is missing for your Roku Onn TV, you can use the Roku app to control it. However, the Roku app cannot be used to switch your Onn Roku TV on. Follow these steps to control your Onn Roku TV using your Android or iPhone.

A good number of older Android devices would have an IR Blaster function built right into tho your mobile device. If you have a device that has an IR blaster, you can simply download the Remote Control app that is available on the Google Play Store.

Install the app and then select your TV brand. You will be able to control your TV using the app easily. It might take a while to set it up. But, once you have it dialed right, you can use your phone to switch on or switch off your Roku Onn Smart TV.

The Nintendo Switch can be used to power up your Onn TV provided you have the TV docking station for the handheld device. Provided you have the Switch plugged into your TV dock and the dock is connected to your TV via an HDMI post, you can follow these steps.

Another gaming console that you can use to switch on your Onn TV is by using the Play Station 4. Once you have your Play Station 4 connected to your Onn smart TV via HDMI cable, you can follow these steps to switch your TV on using the PS4.

This concludes the multiple ways you can follow to power up your Onn TV without using the TV remote. If you don’t manage to find the exact replacement remote for your Onn TV, you can simply get a universal remote, which requires you to enter a code to pair the remote with your Onn TV.

By Joshua D'souza

