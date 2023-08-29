A Bear Lookalike on Mars – NASA Mars Exploration – NASA Mars Exploration

February 01, 2023
A hill with a V-shaped collapse structure, two craters and a circular fracture pattern — possibly the remains of a buried impact crater — appear to form the face of a bear on the Mars surface. This image was captured by HiRISE aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter on December 12, 2022.
