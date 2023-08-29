ChatGPT vs. Bing vs. Google Bard: Choosing the Most Helpful AI – Spiceworks News and Insights









AI tools like ChatGPT, Bing, and Google Bard generate human-like responses to help users.

In recent years, artificial intelligence has gained immense popularity across various fields. One of the most common areas where AI is utilized is search engines, where users use AI-powered tools to search for information, answer questions, and receive personalized recommendations. Today, ChatGPT, Bing, and Google Bard are three of the most popular AI tools — each equipped with unique features and capabilities.

Let’s compare the three AI models to help you make an informed decision.

ChatGPT is an AI language model developed by OpenAI. It is based on the GPT-3.5 architecture that consists of multiple layers of artificial neural networks. Its primary function is to have conversations with users, answer questions, and provide information on a wide range of topics. ChatGPT is a popular AI model that captured an active user base of about 100 million in January 2023, according to a February 2023 report by UBS.

ChatGPT’s training data is drawn from a vast corpus of text from the internet. The training data is preprocessed using tokenization, which breaks the text into individual tokens, such as words or punctuation marks. The training data is unlabeled, meaning the model learns to identify patterns and relationships within the text without explicit labels or annotations.

ChatGPT can be accessed through a web-based interface, and users can start a conversation with the tool immediately. ChatGPT is particularly useful for tasks that require natural language processing, such as customer service, technical support, and personal assistants.

However, ChatGPT has some limitations. While it can provide information on various topics, its responses may not always be as accurate as those provided by a search engine like Bing. Additionally, ChatGPT may struggle with more complex or technical queries, as its responses are based on pre-existing data rather than real-time search results.

Bing is a search engine developed by Microsoft that uses a combination of machine learning algorithms, statistical models, and heuristics to provide relevant search results to users. It is one of the most popular search engines in the world, with a market share of around 2.79%, according to April 2023 stats published by StatCounter GlobalStats.

Bing’s training data consists of various sources, including user queries, search results, and web pages. Bing uses both supervised and unsupervised learning techniques to train its model. The supervised learning approach involves training the model using labeled data, such as user queries and search results. The unsupervised learning approach involves extracting features and patterns from the text data to enable the model to understand the semantics and context of a search query better.

It also offers a chatbot feature that can answer questions, provide recommendations, and perform user tasks. It can perform simple tasks such as setting reminders and booking appointments. Bing can be accessed through a browser or mobile app, making it easy to use for users who are not familiar with AI technology.

Bing’s image search functionality is a unique feature that uses computer vision to understand the content of images and provide more accurate search results. This makes it an excellent tool for users who need to find images for presentations or other projects.

Another advantage of Bing is its integration with other Microsoft products, such as Office and Windows. This makes it easy for users to access and share search results across different platforms. Bing also offers “Bing Rewards,” which allows users to earn points using the search engine. These points can be redeemed for gift cards, discounts, and other rewards.

Google Bard is an AI language model developed by Google that’s powered by LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications). It is designed to help users write poetry and song lyrics by suggesting rhymes and phrases. The model is still in its beta phase. Its underlying architecture is based on a combination of neural networks, statistical models, and generative algorithms.

Google Bard’s training data includes a wide range of poetry samples, including classic literature, modern poetry, and user-generated content. The training data is labeled, meaning the model is trained using annotated poetry samples. The training data enables the model to learn the patterns and structures of different types of poetry, allowing it to generate poetry that is both creative and technically proficient.

Google Bard’s strength lies in its ease of use. It can be accessed through a web-based interface, and users can start using it immediately. One of the unique features of Google Bard is its ability to mimic the writing style of famous authors. It can generate text that sounds like Shakespeare or J. K. Rowling. This makes it an excellent tool for users who want to write in a particular style or tone. Moreover, the AI tool can be used for tasks such as text summarization and translation.

In a March 2023 ‘Hard Fork’ podcast, Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed the company’s plans to switch from LaMDA to a PaLM-based model (Pathways Language Model 2) soon. The PaLM-based model is trained on massive text and code in over 200 languages and 20 plus programming languages.

However, it is worth noting that Google Bard is not suitable for tasks that require factual information or technical expertise, and its responses may not be as sophisticated as those provided by ChatGPT.

Choosing the most helpful AI between ChatGPT, Bing, and Google Bard will depend on the specific task or objective you have in mind. Here are some general considerations that can help you make a decision:

Ultimately, the choice of the most helpful AI depends on your specific needs. If you require interactive and creative text generation, ChatGPT may be a good option. If you need to quickly find information from the web, Bing or other search engines could be more suitable. It’s always recommended to assess each AI system’s strengths, limitations, and real-world performance to make an informed decision.

