How to Download and Install WhatsApp on Mac (Official) – YTECHB

Are you a Mac user and want to use WhatsApp on your Mac? That’s now officially possible as WhatsApp client is finally available for download on macOS. Now you don’t have to settle with the web version or rely on alternatives.

WhatsApp is a widely used social platform to communicate with friends, family, and even colleagues. It is even considered one of the best apps to communicate between iPhone and Android users. But it was not available to everyone on Mac until now.

Last year, WhatsApp started testing its beta on Mac through TestFlight and it was available only to a limited number of users. But after months of being limited, WhatsApp finally makes the native app available to all Mac users. Yes, you can download and easily install WhatsApp Native App on your Mac. Thanks to Wabetainfo for the report.

The WhatsApp native app for Mac brings all the features of the iOS app to the Mac. This means that with the WhatsApp client, you can access WhatsApp calls, archived chats, and starred messages directly on your Mac. Also, WhatsApp for Mac is built using Mac Catalyst, and hence its performance on Mac is seamless. Once you open it, you’ll know it’s optimized for Mac.

Table of Contents

If you own a Mac and want to use WhatsApp on both your device, iPhone and Mac, you can follow this guide but check eligibility first.

Since the WhatsApp Native client is available to everyone, you can get it on your Mac as well. The first thing you need to do to use the WhatsApp client on Mac is to download the app file.

Download the dmg file of the app by heading to the official WhatsApp blog.

Now that you have the dmg file of the native app, you can easily install it on your Mac. Here’s how to install it.

Once WhatsApp is installed on your Mac, you can start using WhatsApp on your Mac.

So this is how you can officially get WhatsApp client on your Mac. If you have been using the WhatsApp app for a long time, then let us know which is the best feature you find on WhatsApp.

By Ashutosh singh

