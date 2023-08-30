How to Download the Windows ISO Online Without the Media … – MUO – MakeUseOf









Want the ISO file without the additional tools? Get the direct download link on Windows with these tricks.

Downloading a Windows ISO file from the Microsoft website has become much more complicated over the years. There is no direct download link on the ISO download page. Even if you search for "download Windows ISO", you eventually get to the same page which forced you to download the media creation tool.

However, it is possible to directly download the Windows ISO files without downloading the media creation tool or any other app. This post will list multiple methods to download the Windows ISO files using the Chrome browser.

Microsoft wants its users to check if their system is compatible with the OS version they are trying to install. Both the update tool and media creation tool check the system compatibility before installing the OS.

If you visit the ISO download website on a Windows PC, all of the available download paths will eventually lead to the media creation tool. However, if you use another OS like macOS or Linux, it displays the direct ISO download links instead.

While it makes sense to get the media creation tool to check your system compatibility before downloading an ISO, you need an internet connection to download and install files. If the system disconnects from the internet, the installer halts and needs to restart all over again. Downloading just the ISO files makes installation much easier, because you can download the files once and then reuse them as much as you like, even when offline.

You can create a USB installation media using tools like Rufus, or mount the ISO and run the Windows installer from there.

This section will elaborate on different methods to force the Windows website to display the direct download links on the page. Whenever you visit the Microsoft website or any other website for that matter, it knows what OS, device, and browser you are using. These methods will trick the Microsoft website into thinking that you are using another device (non-Windows) using Chrome.

The User Agent property is a string that the browser sends to the website to let it know your device and OS it is running. When you use Chrome on Windows to access the Microsoft website, it tells the Microsoft website that you're browsing on a Windows machine. This prompts the Microsoft website to direct you toward the update tool or media creation tool.

If you change the user agent on Chrome, you can hide the fact you're on Windows and force the website to reveal the direct Windows ISO download link. To do this, we'll be using Chrome's DevTools feature. People often use Chrome's DevTools to troubleshoot website issues, so it's well worth getting to know it better.

Here's how to do it.

Now the download page thinks you're browsing the webpage on an Android browser, not a Windows one. Now we can download the ISO directly:

The device toolbar in Chrome allows you to check how the website scales and appears on a different device. Web developers use this tool to ensure that their website looks good on every possible device, including mobile phones.

In the first method, we accessed the Windows download page on an Android device, and it revealed the link directly. Since the Microsoft website displays the ISO download links directly when using a non-Windows device, using this method will also reveal the download link.

Here's how to use the Device toolbar in chrome.

Yes, you can reveal the Windows ISO download link using other browsers. All browsers offer the option to change the user agent and the website layout for the developers. But we found making changes using the Chrome browser to be easier.

Firefox doesn't have a simplified setting to change the user agent, and you have to do it manually. Similarly, the steps to change the user agent or access the website responsiveness feature appear different in other browsers. You can even use your mobile device to download the Windows ISO. But it should have ample space to store files that are 4-5.5 GB in size.

Downloading Windows ISO files directly can be a little difficult if you use Windows OS. But now you can trick the website into thinking that you are on a different device. You can either change the user agent of the website layout to reveal the direct download link. You won't have to visit sketchy websites to download Windows ISO files anymore.

Abhishek has loved computers ever since he got his hands on the Lenovo G570. He holds a master’s degree in computer appliciations and loves writing how-to articles, listicles, and informational posts on Windows, Android, and Internet. When he is not writing anything, he is busy watching new episodes of One Piece or searching for something binge-worthy.

source







